Sharks Rookie Has Massive Expectations
The San Jose Sharks must be on cloud 9 after the 2024 NHL Draft. The team selected Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick, one of the most highly touted prospects outside the NHL. In him, the Sharks have a player to build around for the next decade.
After being selected, Celebrini was coy about his plans for the 2024-2025 season. It’s usually a foregone conclusion that the number one pick jumps to the NHL immediately, but Celebrini could be an exception. He told NHL.com after the draft that he hadn’t made a decision about returning to school or not.
"I'm not really focusing on it right now," he said. "I'm just trying to enjoy this moment with my friends and family. But, I mean, for everyone's sake, the decision will be made sooner than later."
With the uncertainty, the Sharks can expect their top prospect to take two paths this upcoming season. The first is that he returns to college. He could follow in the footsteps of 2021 first-overall selection Owen Power, who returned to school during his post-draft season.
If Celebrini does return to school, he’d return as the NCAA’s top player. He was the Hobey Baker winner as a freshman for Boston University, scoring 64 points in 38 games. He’s mastered the NCAA competition, but may want to pursue a national title and his second straight Hobey Baker award.
The second, and the one the Sharks absolutely prefer, is Celebrini opts to begin his NHL career immediately. There’s no doubting his NHL readiness, even as an 18 year-old. College hockey looked too easy for him by the end of the 2023 season. It's hard to see what part of his game he wants to improve at that level.
If he does turn pro, he would be the overwhelming favorite to win the Calder. His toughest competition could be his teammate and fellow centerman, Will Smith. On the Sharks, Celebrini would instantly become their top-scoring option. He’d play on one of the top two lines, allowing him to play close to 20 minutes a night and develop all aspects of his game. He'd also receive power play shifts with the first unit, allowing him to consistently display his skillset and collect points.
The one thing the Sharks won't have to worry about if Celebrini elects to turn professional is his NHL readiness. His offensive toolkit is years beyond his age. He has a wicked shot that fools goaltenders regularly. He can also create a play for a teammate just as easily. Last year’s first pick and Calder Winner, Connor Bedard, registered 61 points in 68 games as a rookie. If Celebrini wears a Sharks sweater for the 2024-2025 season, he’ll have the same offensive expectations. 30 goals and 30 assists for 60 points would be an excellent rookie campaign for the number-one pick.
The biggest expectation the Sharks have for Celebrini is to be a source of hope for the San Jose fanbase. The team has struggled since the organization's loss in the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals. Under new leadership, the Sharks are already pointing in a more promising direction. Celebrini's presence can take it to the next level. They won't be contenders immediately, but if he can show flashes, the organization and league will be hooked.
Put it all together, Celebrini could be an electric rookie this season. The Sharks still have to lure him away from Boston University, but if they do they will have one of the best and most exciting young cores in the NHL.
