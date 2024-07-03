Kraken Make History With Recent Coaching Hire
The Seattle Kraken have finished making changes to their coaching lineup and have made history with their most recent hire. By hiring Jessica Campbell from their AHL affiliate, she will become the first woman to hold a full-time role as an assistant coach in NHL history.
Campbell worked with new Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma for multiple seasons with the Kraken AHL team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and took them to the Calder Cup Final in back-to-back seasons. Along with Campbell, the Kraken also added Bob Woods to their staff.
Before making the jump to coaching, Campbell played college hockey at Cornell for four years. She followed that with a three-year pro career in the CWHL, playing with the Calgary Inferno. During that time as an international player, she helped Team Canada win a silver medal at the 2015 IIHF Women’s World Championship.
After her playing days ended, Campbell taught skating skills and off-season workouts to numerous NHLers. The Kraken brought her on when they debuted the Firebirds in 2022. After two seasons at the AHL level, she is ready for the NHL jump and should have plenty of familiarity with some key prospects also possibly on the move.
“Jessica and I spent the last two years coaching in Coachella Valley,” said Bylsma. “I’m confident of what she can do for our staff and bring to the players. I watched her build strong relationships with prospects such as Tye Kartye, Shane Wright and Ryker Evans.”
The Kraken announced Bylsma would become the franchise’s second-ever head coach in late May, while the Firebirds were still in the midst of another deep playoff run.
