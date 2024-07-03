Superstars Still Locked for 4 Nations Face-Off
Players from around the NHL will finally return to international play in the near future, all starting with the 4 Nations Face-Off in February of 2025. Before kicking off the 2024 Draft, the NHL released the first six names to represent each of the four countries participating in the event.
While some of the top players from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden were announced, there are still some obvious names that are sure to play in the tournament.
Team Canada: Connor Bedard
As always, the Canadians are a true powerhouse of the sport and still have plenty of options to pick from when it comes to building the strongest roster possible. Superstars like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon have already been named to the team, but a young phenom is likely still to receive an invitation.
2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard recently took home the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year. While leading his Chicago Blackhawks through a tough rebuild, his next steps could very well be to represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
In his first season, Bedard played in 68 games and led all rookies with 61 points (22G-39A). The Blackhawks may still have been one of the worst teams in the NHL, but their future is bright with Bedard leading the charge.
Obviously, Canada will have multiple other locks for their roster, but Bedard stands out as an underrated choice thanks to just starting his NHL career.
Team USA: Jake Guentzel
Jake Guentzel was one of the hottest names to follow in the lead up to free agency. One of the newest members of the Tampa Bay Lightning might finally get his chance to represent the red, white, and blue. Despite twice being an NHL All-Star, twice a 40-goal scorer, and a Stanley Cup Champion, Guentzel has yet to see the international stage.
The United States will enter this 4 Nations Face-Off with the deepest pool of talent they’ve possibly ever seen. Guentzel should be another key to the expected stellar offense.
Soon to turn 30, Guentzel has an unbelievable scoring touch with 491 points (227G-264A) in his 520-game career. Despite being traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the most recent deadline, Guentzel managed to notch the second-best year of his career.
In 67 games between the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, Guentzel scored 30 goals and 47 assists for 77 total points.
Team Finland: Kaapo Kakko
Arguably the thinnest roster to enter the tournament, Finland is still stacked with talent. Led by Stanley Cup captain Aleksander Barkov, the Fins have plenty of talent still to find. New Yorks Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko has been a touchy subject since entering the NHL as the second overall pick, but could use this tournament as a way to show his worth.
In 300 career NHL games, Kakko has only picked up 117 total points, maxing out at 40 during the 2022-23 season. Kakko showed real signs of growth during that year and found the net 12 more times in 2023-24.
Kakko also has the advantage that Finland needs all the help it can get to build a roster that includes only NHLers. There is still plenty of talent, but Kakko should fit right in among his countrymen.
Team Sweden: Elias Pettersson
Considering Elias Pettersson is among one of the best players in the NHL, it’s a little surprising that he wasn’t part of the first six announced for Team Sweden. Not far removed from a 102-point season, Pettersson should make the team and settle in as their first-line center.
Still only 25 years old, Petttersson has appeared in 405 games with the Vancouver Canucks and is over a point-per-game with 412 in total (170G-242A).
Pettersson’s 412 points is good for 14th among active Swedish-born players. Of the 13 names ahead of him, none have played in fewer games. The next closest total game count to Pettersson is Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander with 603.
The 4 Nations Face-Off isn’t a perfect tournament to represent the NHL’s return to international play, but there is sure to be plenty of great hockey to watch no matter what country you root for.
