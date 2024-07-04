Canucks Likely to Win Next 'First' Stanley Cup
After a tough seven-game series against the Edmonton Oilers, the Florida Panthers secured their first Stanley Cup championship in team history. Franchises securing their first banners has been a common trend in the NHL for the past few seasons.
Since 2018, four teams would etch their names on to the silver chalice for the first time. The Washington Capitals in 2018, the St. Louis Blues in 2019, the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, and, of course, the Panthers this past year.
With those four teams making their way into history, 10 others have yet to reach the mountaintop. Of those 10 teams, who is the most likely to hoist Lord Stanley first?
The teams in question are the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, this iteration of the Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets.
Right away, it’s safe to assume teams like the Blue Jackets, Sharks, and Utah (formerly the Arizona Coyotes) won’t be contenders any time soon. They are still building out of deep holes and have a few years before reaching legitimacy.
The Sabres and Wild missed the 2024 Playoffs, but not by much and are moving in the right direction.
Between teams with a real chance of being the next to hand their first banner in the rafters, the Canucks run away as the favorites.
Heading into the 2024 Playoffs, the Canucks looked like they could be real contenders coming out of the Western Conference. They had a deep lineup full of All Stars and quality depth pieces.
Had it not been for their starter and backup goalie going down with injuries, maybe the Canucks find a way past the Oilers in the second round.
President Jim Rutherford knows how to build a winning team, three Cup rings on his resume speak for themselves. A 40-goal scorer in Brock Boeser plus 100-point men in J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, the Canucks have the offense score at will.
Despite getting injured late in the season, Thatcher Demko is a Vezina Trophy candidate who can flirt with 40 wins in a season. Add Quinn Hughes on the blue line and the Canucks have a formula for success.
10 more teams around the NHL are yet to win the Cup, but it will likely be the Canucks that shorten that list to nine.
