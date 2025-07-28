Center Poised for Breakout Year With Canadiens Affiliate
Montreal Canadiens 2020 fourth-round selection Sean Farrell scored 20 goals and 24 assists last year with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 67 games.
Farrell's sophomore professional season was impressive, and the skills and talent that prompted the Canadiens to draft him were on full display. Though the Rocket underwent some changes this offseason, Farrell appears poised to take another step this season.
His playoff numbers (10 points in 13 games) indicate that he isn't just a regular-season performer who disappears during the playoffs, but a player who can be relied on to create offence despite the level of intensity from game to game. He isn't a passenger, but a guy who pushed the pace with his creativity, vision and intensity
Standing five-foot-nine and weighing just a smidge under 180 pounds, Farrell thrives on quick puck movement and consistently moving his feet to create mismatches. His skating and instincts aren't elite like Cole Caufield's, so he has had to adapt and figure out how to impact games.
Like Logan Mailloux, Farrell was drafted by Marc Bergevin and the former Canadiens management regime, and that doesn't necessarily mean that he will be dealt the same fate as Mailloux. But his size and the fact that Kent Hughes' staff didn't scout and decide on the player could indicate that his future may come within another organization.
Laval was ousted by the veteran Charlotte Checkers in the AHL playoffs, and so they decided to add some veterans to their lineup, with hopes of taking another step in 2025-26. All signs point to Farrell being one of the young guys who could very well take on a leadership role with the Rocket sooner rather than later.
The Canadiens have been in search of a second-line center, and while that may not happen during the current offseason, with more of a likelihood that it happens after the first month of the season, Farrell's performance early could be a factor in the club dangling him as part of a trade package.
Of course, they aren't entering the upcoming season with the goal of Farrell performing well to increase his trade value, but the NHL is a business, and when prospects play well, general managers take notice.
Farrell is likely to have a spot on the Rocket first power play unit, and he will presumably be a first line cog for head coach Pascal Vincent. With many things leaning Farrell's way, it's conceivable that he scores more than 44 points.
Many Rocket sophomore players are hoping to take that next step, and having a goal scorer like Jared Davidson or even Florian Xhekaj explode, and earn a promotion to the top-six, could be just what it takes for Farrell to pad his assist numbers, and take a big step in proving he is ready to make the leap to the NHL.
Farrell also has a sneaky good shot, you don't score 20 goals in the AHL by accident, and he is a dual-threat, though he leans more playmaker than goal scorer.
In the right situation, Farrell could be a 30-30-60 player, and that is production at the AHL level, which feels indicative of his capabilities to make that jump from the AHL to the NHL.
Farrell's 44 points in 2024-25 were impressive, and certainly a boost to his confidence, so why not 60 points or more?
The Canadiens loved the player from day one, and have high hopes that the silent assassin turns out to be an assassin for the Rocket and perhaps the Canadiens.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!