Kraken Star Forward Not Available for Trade
The Seattle Kraken may be in a rebuilding/retooling period, but they aren't going to sell off their top players willy nilly.
Case in point, Rob Simpson of Seattle Hockey Insider reports that the Kraken have rebuffed multiple teams inquiring about star forward Jared McCann this offseason, the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens being two of them. The latter's interest seems to be much more recent than the former, however.
McCann, whom the Kraken selected from the Toronto Maple Leafs in their 2021 expansion draft, has led Seattle in points in each of their four seasons thus far. The 29-year-old scored a career-high 40 goals and 70 points in 2022-23, helping lead the Kraken to their first and so far only playoff appearance. He followed that up by scoring a very respectable 62 and 61 points in 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively.
McCann is also on a very affordable deal, carrying a cap hit of just $5 million for the next two seasons. For that reason, it's hard to see the Kraken even considering a deal right now, but perhaps that could change in the future.
"It would take a king’s ransom to pry McCann loose at this point, and it would still take a pretty hefty offer come late November or December should the Kraken falter in the early season," Simpson wrote. If they do, and the playoff chances look slim after US Thanksgiving, then the trade talk will triple."
Jim Biringer, a Devils reporter for RG.org, detailed what it would take for New Jersey to pry McCann out of Seattle, assuming the Kraken change their mind at some point.
“Definitely you’re gonna have to throw a 1st-round pick in there, for a player like McCann,”Biringer told Simpson. “If Dawson Mercer is part of this deal, then there has to be a top prospect going the other way as well. If Seattle needs defense, maybe a guy like Seamus Casey or Simon Nemec. For a guy that valuable, for $5-million, who can potentially put up 40 goals, those are three pieces I’m looking at to go back to Seattle, and if I’m the general manager of the Kraken, that’s probably what I’m asking for.”
A Startham, Ontario, native, McCann would be an outstanding addition to any contending team, but it seems the Kraken aren't budging at this point in time.
