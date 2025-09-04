Kraken Unveil New Alternate Uniform
As the NHL's second-youngest franchise, the Seattle Kraken haven't had a ton of different uniforms in their brief history. They've had their primary home and away uniforms since they first hit the ice in 2021, along with a Reverse Retro in 2022-23 and a Winter Classic uniform in 2024, but they haven't had a full-time alternate.
At least, they haven't until now.
On Thursday, the Kraken unveiled their first alternate uniform in franchise history, and as is the case with many alternates, it's a bold departure from their traditional look.
Instead of rocking their navy blue that has quickly become iconic, the Kraken opted for a black-out design meant to invoke the ocean depths. The helmet, gloves and pants are all black to match, and even the crest is blacked out to sell the look. The designs on the sleeves are meant to look like sonar waves, also a nod to the deep ocean that helped give the team its name in the first place.
"Black from helmet to blade, this head-to-toe look brings pure stealth to the ice with a matte black lid and sonar pings echoing across the sleeves and socks," the Kraken's website reads. "It moves as one: fluid, silent, and built to surge."
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the uniform is the fact that certain parts of the jersey glow in the dark. This makes it just the second NHL jersey to have this trait, following the Vegas Golden Knights' second Reverse Retro in 2022-23.
"This season, the Kraken descends deeper than ever before with the launch of our third jersey, an all black kit forged in the shadows and illuminated by the eerie glow of bioluminescence," the website reads. "Inspired by the haunting beauty of the Pacific Northwest waters this kit embodies stealth, mystery and the edge of danger. This is a jersey pulled from the abyss."
Seattle will wear this uniform for 11 home games this season, the first coming on Nov. 1 against the New York Rangers.
The Kraken have missed the playoffs in three of their four seasons thus far, and after parting ways with many key players over the past year or so - including Oliver Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde, Brandon Tanev, Andre Burakovsky and more - expectations aren't that high heading into this season. With a wealth of future assets, though, perhaps they could pull themselves out of the depths in time.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!