Maple Leafs Extend Breakout Goalie
The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on a multi-year extension with goaltender Anthony Stolarz, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports. ESPN's Kevin Weekes adds that it's a four-year deal worth $15 million ($3.75 million cap hit).
The extension comes during a time of uncertainty for the Maple Leafs, as earlier this week, fellow goaltender Joseph Woll took a leave of absence to attend to a family matter. They brought back James Reimer on a professional tryout contract, but that's more of a Band-Aid solution until Woll returns. The Stolarz extension, however, provides some much-needed stability in net not just right now, but going forward as well.
Stolarz, 31, signed with Toronto last offseason after previously backing up Florida Panthers star Sergei Bobrovsky en route to a Stanley Cup. The Edison, N.J., native became the stabilizing force in net that the Maple Leafs have been missing for so long, finishing with a league-best .926 save percentage, a 2.14 goals against average and a 21-8-3 record in 34 games (33 starts). He finished fifth place in Vezina Trophy voting.
Though Woll appeared in and started more games during the regular season, Stolarz earned the starting job in the postseason and played quite well, recording a .901 save percentage and a 2.19 goals against average with a 4-2 record in seven games (all starts).
Unfortunately, his postseason came to an early end when he suffered a concussion in Game 1 of the second-round against the Panthers after a controversial collision with former teammate Sam Bennett. Woll started the rest of the series and did what he could, but the Leafs fell in seven games as the Panthers went on to win their second-straight Stanley Cup.
More than four months since that collision, Stolarz has turned the page and is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“First and foremost, you want to play more games than you did last year,” Stolarz said, per Sportsnet's Luke Fox.
“I’ve been working with the medical staff, coming in and strengthening my lower body, my upper body, just trying to keep those minor tweaks away. I worked a lot this summer with my trainer and my goalie coach as well, just working on things to stay healthy.”
In 142 games across eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Panthers and Maple Leafs, Stolarz boasts a .917 save percentage and a 2.55 goals against average. It took him a long time to become an NHL regular, but now there's absolutely no doubt that he deserves his place now.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!