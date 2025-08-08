Maple Leafs Longtime Veteran Announces Retirement
After 15 professional seasons, veteran enforcer Kyle Clifford is hanging up the skates, with 66-78-144 through 13 seasons over 753 games. Clifford is best known for his long tenure as a Los Angeles King.
According to the National Hockey League Players' Association, Clifford's attention will now shift to player development with the Toronto Maple Leafs, staying put in the city where he has spent the final three and a half seasons, split between the Leafs' AHL affiliate Marlies and the big club.
The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Kings in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft, with the 35th overall selection, and he made the most of his time with the club, helping them win Stanley Cup championships in 2011-12 and again in 2013-14.
Clifford's career will be remembered for his gritty, in-your-face style and his willingness to run through a wall for his team, and drop the gloves at a moment's notice with anybody who dared challenge his teammates. A glue guy in every sense, who dragged the team through the trenches.
His career 905 NHL penalty minutes are a testament to his toughness, but also his hard-as-nails, no-nonsense approach to the game, which has become a bit of a dying breed, with skilled, finesse players starting to fill in the gaps more and more in place of nightly fisticuffs.
Though the past two seasons of his career were spent in the AHL with the Marlies, Clifford was a prototypical enforcer/power forward who did his best work around the opposing net and meeting unlucky opponents along the boards with bone-crunching body checks, and a couple of chirps for good measure.
The Maple Leafs know that it takes a special talent to remain in the NHL, especially for 13 seasons, while playing a fourth-line checking, shutdown role, which often gets filled by a journeyman, and that is precisely the kind of role model they want for their top prospects coming through the pipeline.
It also doesn't hurt that Clifford has two Stanley Cup rings and troves of experience winning at the highest level, while bringing a trademark rough and tumble style to every game, and frankly, every shift.
Clifford was proof that you don't have to be the most skilled, fastest skater or best shooter to get by in the NHL; you just have to play every shift like your life depends on it, and your efforts won't go unnoticed.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!