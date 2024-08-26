Maple Leafs Looking to Add at Specific Position
For nearly a decade the Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the top teams in the NHL, but haven’t had the expected postseason success to show for it. The 2024-25 season will be yet another make-or-break season for the Maple Leafs and they may not be done making moves to improve the roster.
According to Sportsnets Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are in the market for a left winger. There wasn’t much more information provided by Friedman in a written 32 Thoughts, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
“I think there are things percolating out there, including Toronto considering left-wing options.”
Of the entire Maple Leafs roster, left wing might be the weakest. Daily Faceoff projects their left side will read Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, Pontus Holmberg, and Connor Dewar.
Knies possesses legitimate skill and is a solid option for the top six, but the Maple Leafs have higher expectations for their offense as a whole.
If the Maple Leafs are looking to free agency to add to their left wing, they’ll have to sniff around the veteran options. Max Pacioretty reportedly has multiple offers on the table, and he may be the best fit in Toronto.
Outside of Pacioretty, another intriguing option could be the return of James van Riemsdyk. Between 2013 and 2018, van Riemsdyk was one of the best forwards on a struggling Maple Leafs team.
In 413 games with the Maple Leafs, van Riemsdyk scored 154 goals and 140 assists for 294 total points. Aside from an injury-shortened 2015-16, he was commonly near the leader for scoring in Toronto.
Twice in his 15-year NHL career van Riemsdyk notched over 60 points, and both were while wearing the Maple Leafs crest.
If the Maple Leafs are trying to bolster the left side of their forward corps, they’ll have to hope these veterans still have some gas left in the tank.
