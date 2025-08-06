Canucks Sign KHL Star
Former 2018 ninth overall selection by the New York Rangers, Vitali Kravtsov, is headed back to North America, joining the Vancouver Canucks on a one-year, two-way contract, after two seasons in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk.
As reported by Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects. Kravtsov just missed out on the 30-goal mark in 2024-25, recording nearly a point per game. The season prior, Kravtsov's first after leaving the Canucks organization for some home cooking in the KHL.
Kravtsov's first season back in the KHL, the 2023-24 season, saw the 25-year-old post 18-16-34 in 55 games, which was a step in the right direction for a player with such high expectations, given where he was selected in the 2018 NHL draft.
For whatever reason, Kravtsov was unable to put the size, skill and scoring altogether and develop into an impact player for the Rangers, who traded him to the Canucks, in hopes the trade package they received would prove more valuable.
William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round selection went the other way to the Rangers, and Kravtsov played 16 games for the Canucks, recording one goal and one assist, before he eventually fizzled out.
Lockwood played 17 games for the Rangers' American Hockey League affiliate before signing with the Florida Panthers on a two-year two-way contract. To this point, Lockwood has been a staple on the Charlotte Checkers roster, where he has developed into a fine top-nine forward with limited offensive upside.
It is to be determined who won the trade, so both sides have to be pleased, though not likely too invested in the players production, however, if Kravtsov's KHL play can translate to an NHL bottom-six role, it would be difficult to argue that the Canucks aren't happy with the trade.
Though it is most likely that Kravtsov heads straight to Abbotsford, there is a chance that the Canucks give him a long look during training camp and preseason, to see if he has the goods to break through and serve as a nice depth addition, at a relatively low cost.
Evander Kane's addition to the roster, alongside Filip Chytil, who joined the Canucks via the big trade haul that the Canucks received for star center JT Miller, proves the Canucks want to beef up, and Kravtsov's addition only reiterates that.
Vancouver is hoping the low-risk, low-cost addition can make an impact, but also ensure the Canucks don't get pushed around.
