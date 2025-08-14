Capitals Prospect Following in Brother's Footsteps
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson took the NHL by storm last season, tying the league record for assists by a rookie defenseman with 60 en route to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy.
After Hutson burst onto the scene like that, it's only right that his own younger brother would look to follow in his footsteps.
Just like Lane, Cole Hutson, whom the Washington Capitals selected in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, will return to Boston University for his sophomore season in 2025-26. During the season, he will likely make a another appearance at the World Junior Championship, where he helped the U.S. win gold last winter, and hopefully the Frozen Four, as he helped BU reach the national championship game last season.
While he's returning for a second season like his brother, Cole didn't rule out potentially staying at BU for a bit longer.
“A big reason I’m going back to school, I want to win a national championship,” Cole told NHL.com. “I want to graduate school, make my mom happy. I’m in no rush to go anyplace. You can’t get worse playing college hockey. I’m just going to enjoy the moment, and if it’s two or three more years, I’m perfectly fine with that.”
Cole (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) is an undersized defenseman just like Lane (5-foot-9, 162 pounds) and has shown a similar playmaking ability, scoring 14 goals and 48 points in 39 gmaes last season. Still, he is only 19 years old, and feels he has plenty of room to grow.
“It’s kind of cliche, but becoming a pro before you’re a pro,” Cole said. “Little details, getting in the gym early, rolling out, getting to the rink early, guiding the team when they need guidance, stepping up for your team in big moments. Just little details like that that will make you stand out, that will make the Washington Capitals want me.”
Hockey clearly runs in the Hutson family. Quinn Hutson, the oldest of four brothers, is in the Edmonton Oilers' system, while Lars Hutson, the youngest of the four, is working his way up through junior hockey.
For Cole, having great hockey players all around him has undoubtedly helped him become the player he is now.
“Me and him [Lane] bounce things off each other all year round,” Cole said. “Everyone knows I had a tough start to the year. I always leaned on him for advice. He’d call me after every game I felt like I didn’t play great, and I did the same for him. ... That’s what brothers are for.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!