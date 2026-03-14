NHL Makes Controversial No-Call in Senators vs. Ducks Game

The Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks were playing against each other when in the middle of the game, Tim Stutzle scored a goal. It looked like there was goaltender interference on the play, as Stutzle hits Ducks goalie Ville Husso, which seemed to have impaired his ability to play his position.

This play was called NO goalie interefence and even the Senators broadcast was surprised 😭



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ZpLUcKGXRo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2026

But the referees reviewed the play, and it was called a good goal. The NHL and their refs seem to not have a good grasp on what goaltender interference is. There is contact made with the goalie as to where he is not allowed to play his position, and this likely should have been called no goal.

There have been other instances around the league where minimal contact was made and it was called no goal, like when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers faced off a few weeks ago and Penguins forward Anthony Mantha seemed to have scored.

Jan 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Anthony Mantha (39) skates up ice with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

But he made minimal contact with Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and it was called no goal. There seems to be no consistency with the ruling.

Contact that makes it as to where the goalie cannot get set back up and play his position, is interference. This call in the Senators game was likely interference and thus ought to have been called that way. The NHL cannot find one standard and stick to it as they have been all over the place with it this season.

Goaltender interference needs to be reviewed in the offseason

When the offseason finally hits in the summer, the league needs to find a way to review what they deem as goaltender interference. It happened last playoffs where certain teams got screwed by the league due to goaltender interference because the league does not have a standard for it.

It's possible that the refs and the league are going to screw a team again in the playoffs this year because they do not have said set standard. Usually nowadays, when a team challenges for goalie interference, they hold their breath because the call could go either way.

But it should be clear and obvious when contact is made as to where the goaltender is not able to play his position, that the call needs to be made. But as of right now, it is a coin flip which should not be a thing in the league.

The Ducks and Husso had every right to be upset that the call was a good goal. The league needs to find a way before the playoffs to get a goalie interference standard and stick to it before it is too late.

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