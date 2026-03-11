NHL Legend Pushes for Expansion Team in Houston

For years, Houstonians have been wishing and hoping for an NHL expansion team. Well, according to former league legend Marty Howe, they might get their wish sooner rather than later.

Houston is the ninth-most expansive city in the United States. The city currently has five professional major league teams including the Houston Astros (MLB), the Houston Texas (NFL), the Houston Rockets (NBA), the Houston Dynamo FC (MLS) and finally the Houston Dash (NWSL).

The city has long-time been rumored as one of the next cities up in terms of getting a potential NHL expansion team. The NHL recently announced that the Dallas Stars will serve as the host for the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 20, 2027 at AT&T Stadium — home of the Dallas Cowboys — which has only furthered discussion surrounding the growth of hockey in Texas.

Houston is the fourth-most populous city in the U.S., but it is also the sixth-most populous city in North America. The population comes in at around 2.4 million, as of 2024. The Texas city has never been home to an NHL franchise but previously had two pro hockey teams that both were called the Aeros.

The first team competed in the former World Hockey Association from 1972-78 and was led by hockey legend Gordie Howe, winning two league championships. The second rendition of the Aeros was a minor league team that played in the International Hockey League and American Hockey League from 1994-2013.

Marty Howe Advocates for Houston NHL

Marty Howe (one of two of Gordie's sons) is a former WHA Houston Aero and World Hockey Association Hall of Famer. The defenseman also played in the 1976 WHA All-Star Game.

In an exclusive with Breakaway On SI, Marty said he expects a NHL team to arrive to Houston within the next three years.

"Get a team in Houston. I mean, for me, it's a no brainer. I'd like to see it happen. I know there's a couple ex players that want to get involved in it, too, big name players, guys that have made a lot of money. So there's some backing from guys," Marty said. "And then you need to somebody with really deep pockets, and so you got to get somebody in Houston, in oil or something. Something where they got money to spend. I think it's been pushing. They were working at it. It should happen in the next couple three years, if it's going to happen. So I'll keep my fingers crossed and hope it does, absolutely."

Should a NHL team come to Houston, it's expected the Houston Toyota Center would and could serve as the venue. Reports previously circulated that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has already met with Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and billionaire Dan Friedkin in regards to the potential expansion franchise.

Mar 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) scores a basket as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Howe's are also a household name in hockey circles due to the "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" — accomplished when a player collects a goal, an assists and a fight within the same game. Gordie and his two sons were teammates with the Houston Aeros for four seasons (1973-77) and again in the NHL in 1979-80 with the Hartford Whalers.

Gordie is a 23-time NHL All-Star and four-time Stanley Cup champion as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

TC Lewis, General Manager and Hockey Director at the Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex, confirmed there are four rinks within the Houston city limits, with a fifth currently in the process of being opened. When the fifth opens, the city will have a total of seven sheets of ice.

"It's critical to have the NHL," Lewis said. "If we can get the NHL here in Houston, I think that we would take off the market ... boy, we would love to see the NHL come and really see Houston take off."

Mark (Gordie's other son) and Marty Howe were both inducted into the Houston Hockey Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2025. They will be in attendance at the upcoming Hockey Day in Houston.

The Houston Hockey Hall of Fame Banquet takes place on March 20 — followed by Hockey Day in Houston on March 21.

