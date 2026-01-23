NHL Power Rankings: Respect the East

The NHL felt like the Colorado Avalanche's world for the first half of the season. Now, as the 2026 Winter Olympics loom, the Avs have conceded ground.

Now, the Stanley Cup contender group has expanded. It's gone from just two teams to upward of seven teams showing legitimate championship potential. Breakaway On SI dives into the latest power rankings as the NHL standings continue to change.

The Pacific Division once again goes through the Vegas Golden Knights. The team boosted their blue line and made another splash trade by acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames. Now, they have that right-handed, top-four defender they've been craving. Is it enough to push them into true Stanley Cup contender?

The Pittsburgh Penguins might just be for real. The return of Evgeni Malkin has been a huge lift to the offense, and goaltender Stuart Skinner looks like a playoff-tested goaltender making key save after key save. They've quickly jumped to second place in the Metropolitan Division and this supposed rebuilding team might be pushing for a division title.

Jan 21, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

That postseason drought might just end this spring for the Buffalo Sabres. The team has gone 7-2-1 over their last 10, and while they are in fourth place in the division, they hold a Wild Card spot in the East. Credit goes to the entire roster, but forwards like Josh Doan and Tage Thompson have been critical to their success.

Cole Caufield has taken his omittance from the United States' Olympics roster personally. The sniper has five goals in the last five games and the Canadiens are chasing down the Atlantic Division lead.

The player to watch right now is goaltender Jakub Dobes. As Sam Montembeault continues to struggle, he's won four of his last five starts. They need someone to steal and take hold of the starter's net, and Dobes might be that goalie.

The Dallas Stars are struggling. With a 3-5-2 record in the last 10 games, they've fallen off the pace of the top spot in the NHL and are now in third place in the Central Division. Despite the struggling stretch, they remain a contender. They have to snap out of this funk first, but they have plenty of time.

The second-best team in the West right now is the Minnesota Wild. Still fueled by the acquisition of superstar defender Quinn Hughes, the Wild are one of the most well-balanced teams in the NHL. What's even more impressive is their lack of center depth and reliance on players like Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov to play top-six roles. If they add another center, as many expect, they could be downright unbeatable come postseason.

Dylan Larkin, the captain of the Detroit Red Wings, is having perhaps his best season in the NHL. He has 25 goals in 52 contests, and his defensive play has been elite. Add in the resurgent season from veteran goalie John Gibson, and the Red Wings are serious contenders to take the Atlantic Division.

Jan 18, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At the top of the Metropolitan Division is the Carolina Hurricanes with 67 points. They have the second-most wins at home this season with 18 victories in 28 home contests. They are 7-1-2 in their last 10 overall, and the Canes are challenging once again.

Several other teams have more points, but no one is playing better hockey right now than the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are 9-0-1 in their last 10 contests and have the second-best goal differential in the NHL (+49). The Eastern Conference suddenly looks wide open, but the Lightning are the top dog in the East.

The Colorado Avalanche continue their reign of terror, with 11 more points than the next closest team. Nathan MacKinnon is at the top of the NHL scoring leaderboard and Scott Wedgewood's fantastic season in net is boosting this Avs team to the President's Trophy. The question for Colorado as the break looms is who can this team add before the deadline to put them over the top?

