Full Details Emerge on Penguins, Oilers Tristan Jarry Trade

Tristan Jarry’s time in Pittsburgh has officially run its course, ending a decade-long chapter that came with high expectations, heavy pressure, and stretches of undeniable brilliance. Drafted 44th overall in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Jarry was brought in as the heir to Marc-André Fleury, tasked with stepping into the crease after the franchise icon departed for Vegas in the expansion draft.

Now in the third year of his five-year contract that carries a $5,375,000 cap hit, Jarry moves on to a new challenge — and a new country — as the Edmonton Oilers hope he ends their long-awaited search for stability in net. The deal represents a reset for both teams and an opportunity for two goaltenders to reshape how the league views them.

A Bold Swap for Two Teams Needing Answers

According to Frank Seravalli, the Oilers are acquiring Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin in exchange for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second round draft pick.

Skinner, who heads to Pittsburgh, had moments where he looked like a franchise solution — but he also had stretches where the bottom seemed to fall out. His inconsistency became one of Edmonton’s biggest storylines this year.

Trade details:



To #LetsGoOilers:

G Tristan Jarry

F Samuel Poulin



To #LetsGoPens:

G Stuart Skinner

D Brett Kulak

2029 2nd Round Pick — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 12, 2025

Now entering the final season of his three-year, $7.8 million contract with a modest $2.6 million cap hit, Skinner arrives in Pittsburgh with a clean slate and an opportunity to stabilize a team searching for long-term answers in net.

Kulak provides steady depth on the blue line. Reliable, experienced, and capable of eating minutes without fanfare, he gives the Penguins a dependable piece as they continue retooling around their aging core.

Jarry Gets His Fresh Start — and One More Chance

For Edmonton, Jarry brings predictability in the regular season and the kind of technical steadiness the Oilers have lacked. His career numbers with Pittsburgh reflect that reliability: a 161-100-32 record, a 2.74 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage.

The postseason remains the asterisk. In eight playoff games, Jarry posted a 2-6-0 record with a 3.00 GAA and .891 save percentage — numbers that hung over him every year the Penguins stumbled.

Now, both Jarry and Skinner head into new cities, new systems, and new expectations. With future Hall of Famers surrounding them on both teams, each goaltender gets a rare chance to rewrite his story — and prove their doubters wrong.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!