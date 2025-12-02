Penguins' Sidney Crosby Praises Goalie's Bounce-Back Performance
Tristan Jarry desperately needed a performance like his recent one against the Philadelphia Flyers. After enduring arguably the toughest stretch of his career with inconsistent play and mounting criticism from fans and media alike, the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender delivered exactly the kind of game that reminds everyone why he was once considered one of the league's rising stars.
And Sidney Crosby wasn't about to let it go unnoticed. Speaking to Sportsnet Pittsburgh after the Penguins' win over the Flyers, Crosby heaped praise on Jarry for a dominant performance that extended his incredible record against Pittsburgh's bitter rivals.
Jarry Owns the Flyers
The win marked Jarry's 13th victory against Philadelphia, a number that's become almost comical at this point. No matter what struggles he faces against other opponents, Jarry seems to elevate his game whenever the Flyers are on the other side of the ice.
When asked about Jarry's performance, Crosby didn't hold back in his appreciation for what his goaltender brought to the game. "He was solid. They have some dangerous shooters and, with the power plays that they had, some good looks. I thought he was super poised in there."
Poise is exactly what Pittsburgh needed from Jarry. The Flyers generated chances, especially on the power play, but Jarry stood tall and refused to crack under pressure.
Doing the Little Things
What stood out most to Crosby wasn't just the saves Jarry made, but the little details that show a goaltender who's completely locked in. One moment in particular caught the captain's attention during a crucial penalty kill.
"You look at the five-on-three a couple of times. I think he ended up icing the puck himself on the penalty kill. That's huge to see your goalie do that. That's a big boost." It's the kind of play that doesn't show up on the stat sheet but can change the momentum of a game.
When your goaltender is willing to step up and clear the puck himself during a desperate five-on-three kill, it sends a message to the entire bench that everyone is in this together. Crosby summed it up perfectly when describing Jarry's overall contribution to the win. "He did it all tonight and was huge."
A Much-Needed Confidence Builder
For Jarry, this wasn't just another win. It was a statement game at a time when he desperately needed one. The criticism has been relentless, and fair or not, every mistake gets amplified when you're the starting goalie for a storied franchise like Pittsburgh.
But performances like this are why the Penguins still believe in him. When Jarry is playing with confidence and making the saves he's capable of, Pittsburgh becomes a much tougher team to beat. The talent has never been in question. It's about consistency and finding that poise under pressure.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!