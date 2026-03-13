Golden Knights' Mitch Marner Reveals Sidney Crosby Olympic Injury

The Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins were about to faceoff in a late night matchup, but before then, star forward for the Golden Knights Mitch Marner gave a big update on his fellow Canadian teammate.

Marner and Penguins/Canadian captain Sidney Crosby were teammates at the Milan Cortina Olympics in Italy where they collectively received the silver medal after losing in OT to Team USA 2-1. But Crosby missed the final and semifinal matchups after getting hurt in the quarterfinals vs Team Czechia after being hit by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.

Feb 18, 2026; Milan, Italy; Sidney Crosby of Canada walks out to the ice before a men's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

And Marner went on to the Penguins pregame show prior to the Knights vs Penguins game and told the broadcasters what injury Crosby had suffered. It has been speculated that Crosby suffered a knee injury and Marner was able to confirm that.

Mitch Marner said on the Penguins' pregame show that Sidney Crosby sustained a grade 2 MCL sprain at the Olympics. -- From Taylor Haase in Las Vegas — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) March 13, 2026

The Penguins captain has not played an NHL game since suffering the injury at the Olympics. It was rumored that Crosby was so close to playing in the Gold Medal Game but could not go. Crosby was a major part of Team Canada, and it was evident that a big reason why they lost to Team USA, is because the captain was hurt and the team missed his presence.

Team Canada might have won if Crosby was healthy

Every hockey fan remembers when Crosby scored the golden goal back in the 2010 Olympics against Team USA and goaltender Ryan Miller. It speaks volumes of how important Crosby was to his team.

And the fact that Canada pretty much looked lifeless outside of one line in the Gold Medal Game, shows that the team was dearly missing Crosby. The injury was unfortunate because the hit was completely legal and there was no chance for a penalty call on the play.

It was an instance of a player just trying to finish his check and, unfortunately, Crosby got the bad end of the stick and left the game and has been out of action since then. Marner revealing the injury to the NHL world confirms what everyone was speculating that the injury was.

And if Crosby had been healthy and the hit had not happened, it is likely that Canada would have had a better chance to win. But alas, Team USA was able to win it in OT even though by shots on goal, Canada was the better team.

And when Crosby got back to Pittsburgh after the Olympics, his injury timeline was right around 4 weeks. And it is right around that point, so the Penguins should be expecting their captain back soon in a tight playoff race.

