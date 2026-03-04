Kraken Choose Trade Deadline Route

The Seattle Kraken are currently occupying the Western Conference's second and final wildcard spot with 65 points, but the San Jose Sharks are right on their tail with 62 points. And with the Kraken not exactly running away with the final wildcard spot in the West has teams calling on one of their vets.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, teams have been calling Seattle about veteran forward Eeli Tolvanen and seeing if he is available for trade. But Pagnotta states that the Kraken are going to be buying and not selling and that Tolvanen will stay in Seattle.

Seattle seems to think outside of the powerhouses in the Western Conference in the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, that it is wide open. They might have a valid case for that, as nobody is running away with the Pacific Division and any team in the West seems beatable.

So, Seattle seems to be on the market for some upgrades in their lineup have that be with the forwards or their defensemen. The Kraken for a while now have been rumored to be dangling Shane Wright, who has not exactly taken off since being drafted high a few years ago.

Feb 28, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright (51) takes a shot on goal during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images | Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if the Kraken can get a big return for Wright, but including him in trade talks could get them some decent upgrades. The Kraken just need to be smart if they do decide to trade Wright and hold out for a good offer.

A top six forward might be the upgrade that the Kraken need

The Kraken currently have their top six forwards in Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz, Chandler Stephenson, and Tolvanen. But that top six forward group could use a serious upgrade if they want to push for the playoffs.

Somebody that could be an excellent addition if they really want to push the chips in is St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas. Thomas is going to come with a really hefty price tag that most teams likely are not going to pay but someone like Seattle should.

Seattle needs to have someone in their top six that can take over a game, and it helps that the Kraken won a playoff series a few years ago to help their resume. Now, Thomas might not be willing to go to Seattle if they want to acquire him, but acquiring someone of Thomas' caliber would help any playoff team tremendously. Thomas is a difference maker and would help a contender now and into the future.

