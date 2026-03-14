Blues Ascending Amid Recent Winning Streak

After looking like a team that was clearly at the bottom of the league and on pace to receive a top-five draft pick in this year's NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues are on the come-up.

They have earned 15 out of a possible 18 points in their last 9 games and sit only five points out of the second wildcard spot in the West.

The Blues were a team that seemed like they were shopping star forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, as it did not seem likely that they would make the playoffs this year. But they held on to both players and are right back in the race.

Mar 6, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; St. Louis Blues right winger Jordan Kyrou (25) controls the puck against the San Jose Sharks in the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Blues did trade captain Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders and defenseman Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings. General manager Doug Armstrong got first-round picks in return for both players, who are in their 30s, so Armstrong deserves credit for that.

And Montgomery has coached his team back into the playoff race. The Blues hired Montgomery mid-year last season, and he was able to lead his club into the playoffs, where they lost in seven games to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blues have a little hill to climb to jump a few teams to get into that last wildcard spot. But no team right outside of that spot has run away with it yet, as a few teams have been neck-and-neck.

Montgomery deservea high praise if the Blues make the playoffs again

Montgomery already did a really good job with the Blues last season after he took over mid-year. But if he were to somehow get his team into the playoffs again as a wildcard, that would deserve praise in its own right.

And the fact that Armstrong sold a few pieces at the deadline and that the team is right there in the playoff race still is very impressive. And it also helps that goaltender Joel Hofer has been playing well as of late and now seems to be the starter over Jordan Binnington.

The Blues might or might not make the playoffs this season, but it is impressive that they have gotten themselves back in the race with about a month left. Thomas has been doing a lot for his team and getting on the scoreboard frequently, almost every game.

It was rumored that the Blues wanted a ransom in return for Thomas if they were going to trade him. But they decided to hold on, and he is helping his team back in the playoff race.

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