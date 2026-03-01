Blues Superstar Could Be Moved Prior to Trade Deadline

It is almost trade deadline season with it being only a few days away and with it coming up soon, it is time for all the speculation to start. It is time to start figuring out who could possibly be moved and who the sellers could be and who could be buying.

And with that being said, the St. Louis Blues are nowhere near playoff contention this year and seem set for a fire sale here soon. And with them being set for a fire sale, one of their top players could be on the move according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman in his "Saturday Headlines" is speculating that Robert Thomas could be moved prior to Friday's deadline and knowing the type of player Thomas is, it will be a high price. "I actually believe it could happen, a decent chance that Robert Thomas could be traded by the deadline on Friday," said Friedman.

Thomas is the kind of player that is going to have a high price tag on him and for good reason too. Thomas is only 26 years old and has put up 81, 86, 65, and 77 points the last four seasons alone. He also has put up 11 goals and 22 assists in 42 games this year.

Thomas is a player that is going to be a hot commodity on the trade market and for good reason. It is not 100% that he is going to be traded, but if St. Louis does trade him, they are going to get quite the haul.

Thomas could be a hot commodity in the Metropolitan Division

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders could be teams that have some sort of interest in Thomas. With the Penguins being without captain Sidney Crosby for a few weeks and having a recent issue at the center position. Thomas could be a fit there.

As for the Islanders, Thomas could be a good center option behind a player like Bo Horvat who currently plays 1C for New York. Their current 2C is a young Calum Ritchie who they got in last year's Trade Deadline when they traded beloved fan favorite Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche.

But if the Islanders were to acquire Thomas, he could be a really nice second-line center for them. He could slot in behind Horvat and take some of the stress off of him and really help out especially in the scoring department where the Islanders struggle every year.

But whoever ends up acquiring Thomas is going to get a really good player. He could be a help now and help in the future type of player for whoever gives up the assets for him.

