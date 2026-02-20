Team USA Advances to Gold Medal Game With Win Over Slovakia
In this story:
Team USA, after defeating Sweden with an overtime goal from Quinn Hughes in the quarterfinals, beat Slovakia at Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in the semifinals and now is set to take on Canada in the gold medal game.
Dylan Larkin and Tage Thompson both scored goals in the first period to give Team USA an early 2-0 lead. Jack Hughes and Jack Eichel later scored back-to-back goals within 19 seconds of one another to extend the lead to 4-0, and Hughes found the net once again later in the second period to make it 5-0.
Slovakia snapped Team USA's shutout on a goal from Juraj Slavkovsky early in the third period, but it was too late to stage a comeback as the Americans went on to win 6-2.
After Team USA's women's team won the gold earlier this week, the men's team will look to join them as they stare down a matchup with the Canadians on Feb. 22.
USA vs Slovakia Live Updates:
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.