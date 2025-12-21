Maple Leafs Could Make Big Roster Changes If Slide Continues

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in trouble. Not the kind of trouble that gets solved by firing a coach or making a minor trade deadline acquisition. The kind of trouble that forces an organization to ask questions about the foundation of the entire roster and the direction of the franchise.

The Maple Leafs rank 29th in offensive zone time and 27th in preventing opponent offensive zone time. Those numbers tell a story of a team that can't control the game at either end of the ice. Last season, elite goaltending covered up those blemishes.

Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby aren't the problem this year, but the even-strength save percentage has dropped from second overall last season to 23rd this year. That's the difference. Last year's saves are this year's goals against.

No One Is Out Yet

The Eastern Conference is tight enough that the Maple Leafs aren't mathematically eliminated from anything yet. But if things don't straighten out soon, the organization will be forced into existential questions they didn't think they'd have to consider.

Questions that go beyond the coach, beyond management, into the core of the lineup and the overall direction of the franchise. This was not the plan. There's mounting pressure on Craig Berube, but the more you think about this season, the more you go back to May and that seven-game series against the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs had a 2-0 series lead and a 3-1 edge in Game 3. They had the Panthers on the ropes. Then came three straight losses, including a Game 5 home meltdown, followed by a gutsy Game 6 road victory and the soul-crushing Game 7 defeat.

Berube is no different now than he was when the Maple Leafs were up 2-0 in that series, an overtime goal away from being ahead 3-0. Did it all end then? Did that loss smash the group's belief in him and each other?

49 Games to Rewrite the Story

You can always rewrite your story. The Maple Leafs have 49 games remaining, beginning with the Predators and a brutal back-to-back in Dallas. But it's hard to watch this team now and not think about last season's loss, wondering if the hangover is still there.

The Maple Leafs have the talent to turn this around. What they don't have is time to waste. If the struggles continue and the playoffs slip away, the organization will be forced to make decisions about the core that nobody wanted to consider just a few months ago.

