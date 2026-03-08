Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka Joins Elite Company

The Utah Mammoth recently defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime 5-4 after blowing a 4-2 lead which saw Logan Cooley net the overtime winner for the Mammoth. And with Cooley scoring the winner, it also got Vejmelka to his 30th win of the year.

And with it being his 30th win of the year, he is the first goaltender in the league this season to get to 30 wins. And it puts Vejmelka among elite company who has seen goaltenders like Andrei Vasilevsky and Marc-Andre Fleury do the same thing several times in previous seasons.

Karel Vejmelka joins an elite group as he becomes the first goalie to reach 30 wins this season! 🦣 pic.twitter.com/JpLlMly9HO — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2026

Vejmelka has some solid numbers to back up his 30 wins on the year. Vejmelka currently sports a 2.64 Goals-Against-Average and a .900 save percentage to go along with 1 shutout. Vejmelka also has a solid team in front of him and the fact that they added MacKenzie Weegar on defense from the Calgary Flames to really help in front of the 29-year-old goaltender.

The fact that Vejmelka got to 30 wins first on the year before guys like Vasy and Connor Hellebuyck who won the gold medal for the United States and Jeremy Swayman among others, speaks to how well of a season he's had. And Vejmelka currently has helped his team into the first wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Mar 5, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Gustav Nyquist (14) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevsky (88) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

Utah needs Vejmelka now more than ever if they want to hold on to their playoff spot

The NHL regular season is winding down and the Stanley Cup Playoffs are in sight in the middle of April as time keeps passing. And with the playoffs in sight, the Mammoth are thinking about how they need to keep winning games and solidify their playoff spot in the Western Conference.

But they have some tough competition left on their schedule as the season is winding down. They have 19 games left and 9 of them are against current playoff teams with the Mammoth facing 4 of them in a row from mid March to late March.

And with the Mammoth still having to play some tough teams, they are going to need their goaltender to help them now more than ever. Yes, the Mammoth have a good forward core and a good defensive core after acquiring Weegar, but they need their goaltender to help them too.

And so far this year, Vejmelka has been up to the task. But he is really going to have to continue to prove his worth and how well he has been playing, in this last stretch of games. It is crucial for the Mammoth to either stay in a playoff spot or fall out of the playoffs completely with teams chasing them and on their tail.

