Top Mammoth Prospect Following in Father's Footsteps at WJC

Many believed that top Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla should have made Canada's roster for the 2025 World Junior Championship. He was a notable snub, and Canada was eliminated in the quarterfinal for the second straight year.

This time around, the Mammoth's sixth-overall pick in 2024 was not only an easy choice but a go-to player. Through the preliminary round, Iginla has been locked in, and his game has never looked better. In three games, he's scored two goals and added three assists, tied for third on the team in points, and is helping Canada earn the top spot in Group B.

It's extremely reminiscent of what his father, Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, produced during his own appearance at the WJC. Jarome was a key piece of Canada's gold medal-winning team in 1996, scoring 12 points to lead the tournament. Now, 30 years later, his son is on a similar path.

Impressing Mom and Dad

Canada secured the top spot in Group B after a convincing win over Finland, defeating the Finns 7-4. Iginla recorded a goal and an assist in the contest, and he was arguably the team's top performer in the win.

Speaking after the game, Tij shared how meaningful it was to have his parents in the crowd for what was such an impressive performance.

"It was cool," he said. "Anytime I can play well with them watching. In an atmosphere like this as well, in a big game. It's special."

Not only is it special to play in front of his father, widely regarded as one of the best players in the 2000s and 2010s, but Tij also has the chance to break things down with his dad afterwards. He said that Jarome is hands-off leading up to games, but he's always happy to discuss what he can do better after.

"If I'm in a little bit of a slump, he'll encourage me," he said. "More just after games and looking at what I can work on and encouragement and things like that. But, he usually lets me be a little bit more leading up to the game and the day of."

Aug 2, 2024; Plymouth, MI, USA; Canada forward Tij Iginla (14) skates up ice with the puck against Finland during the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Impressing Mammoth Even More

While Mom and Dad are loving what their son is doing this season, the Mammoth have to be even more impressed. In the year since selecting him with the sixth-overall pick, he's endured injuries and setbacks, but he's still progressed.

So far with his junior team, the Kelowna Rockets, he's been a dominant force. He has 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 17 contests. That offensive success has carried over to Team Canada, and it's giving the Mammoth hope that it wlll quickly translate to the NHL.

Because the Mammoth have big plans for Iginla. He's a player that can round out their forward group, maybe as soon as next season. Just like his father before him, Tij Iginla is using the WJC as a springboard for what could be a long and productive NHL career.

