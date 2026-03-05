Capitals Veteran Defenseman Not Expected To Be Traded Before Deadline

The Washington Capitals are in a tight spot entering the NHL Trade Deadline coming up soon. Last season, they looked like this dominant team that could go through anybody and make their way to the Stanley Cup FInal and possibly win it. They won one playoff round over the Montreal Canadiens in the first round and got embarrassed in the second round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fast forward to this year and the Capitals are on the outside looking in to the second wildcard playoff spot in the East trailing the Boston Bruins by 4 points but the Bruins have 3 games in hand on them. And with the Capitals on the outside looking in, they might get some interest on some veterans.

And as NHL insider David Pagnotta reports, John Carlson is the veteran that could garner trade interest but that he does not expect to be traded. In fact, Pagnotta also reported that after the deadline, Carlson and the Capitals are expected to have contract talks.

Carlson is a player that no NHL fan would expect to ever leave the Capitals since he has been there ever since he began his career in the NHL a long time ago. Carlson is a vet that bleeds the red, and nobody would expect him to get traded.

Carlson and Ovechkin are likely going to retire as Capitals and never play with another team

When an NHL fan thinks of the current Washington Capitals and their veterans, the first two names that come to mind are usually Carlson and "The Great 8" Alexander Ovechkin. Knowing that these two have been with the franchise for a long time, that seems never bound to change.

Mar 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on during a stoppage in play in the second period against the Utah Mammoth at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Especially with Ovechkin having broken Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record last season, it seems set that these two are going to eventually retire with the one club they've played with their whole career. It only make sense that general manager Chris Patrick gives Carlson at least another year or two.

Carlson's contract is about to expire, and it would not make sense for him to go to any other team or to hit the free agent market period. It helps Carlson at the current moment that he has a no-trade clause in his contract. Hockey fans would just not be able to imagine Carlson in another jersey, nor could they imagine the same with Ovechkin.

The Trade Deadline should come and pass with Carlson still a Capital unless Patrick gets absolutely blown away with an offer. Carlson belongs in Washington red.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!