Jets Grounded During Winless Streak

The Winnipeg Jets were the best team in the NHL last season. Winners of the President's Trophy and with the best goalie in the world, they were a Stanley Cup contender and the expectation this season was that they would continue those championship ambitions.

As the second half of the season begins, the Jets are anything but a contender.

After their latest loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Jets have hit rock bottom. They are stuck in a winless streak of 11 games, and they've dropped to the basement of the Western Conference standings. The organization is at a crossroads, and there may not be many options left.

HC on the Hot Seat?

The immediate question for the organization to answer is what to do with its head coaching position. Scott Arniel is in just his second season with the Jets, coming off the best regular season in franchise history.

Despite the impressive first season, there is an uneasy feeling coming out of Winnipeg. The Jets are currently 11 points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and that deficit continues to grow.

With only so many options at the team's disposal to spark change, the possibility of dismissing Arniel only grows.

Lack of Offensive Depth Crashing Jets

There are multiple issues plaguing the Jets. The coach is struggling and their superstar goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, has faced injuries that have thrown his season completely out of whack.

The most egregious issue, however, is one that's actually solvable for Winnipeg. The lack of offensive depth behind their top three forwards and best defenseman is alarming. Forwards Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are both averaging over a point per game, while Gabe Vilardi has 37 points in 42 contests. Number one defenseman Josh Morrissey is right behind with 34 points to lead the Jets' blue line.

Behind those four, there is not another player with more than 15 points. That's an unacceptable level of production from the rest of the lineup.

It also highlights how impactful the loss of Nikolaj Ehlers has been. The talented Swiss winger was a lock to record at least 20 goals annually and help fill out their scoring depth. Now that Ehlers is in Carolina, the Jets have failed to properly fill his role with their younger players in the organization.

Where things currently stand, the Jets are in serious trouble. The chances of them making the postseason are dramatically low, and unless they make a complete 180, Winnipeg's season is ending in the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

