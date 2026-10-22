Adobe and Alpine Join Forces to Enhance the Fan Experience

The BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team has taken a major step to transform the way they engage with F1 fans around the world by joining forces with graphic design and tech giant Adobe.

Rethinking how Alpine, as a sports team, connects with fans is not a shocking initiative for the team to prioritize. As Formula 1 continues to cement itself as a sport at the intersection of culture, tech, fashion, etc., the bar has been raised by fans. Brands and teams can no longer use logos and free product to market. Feeling a part of the team itself is the new bar. Alpine has brought in Adobe to achieve just that.

Adobe's official title is the "AI Fan Experience Partner," giving the Enstone-based team access to Adobe CX Enterprise, combining marketing, creativity, and AI to personalize content, track fan engagement, and stay visible when fans use AI and LLMs to discover brands.

Four AI Tools Powering Fan Engagement Strategy

Adobe is a company that can offer nearly 'endless' possibilities for creative engagement strategies. This partnership identified four that are each tied to a specific Adobe Suite Product.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Japanese GP 2026 | BWT Alpine F1 Team

The first is Adobe GenStudio for content. GenStudio is Adobe's AI-powered content supply chain solution that will allow Alpine to produce tailored content for fans anywhere in the world. The idea is that personalized variations of the same content will be shared, including by country/language, taste, and preferences.

The next is the Adobe Experience Platform for real-time data. Fan engagement strategy, as with any part of the Alpine Team's development, is fueled by visible and accurate data. This will help the team deliver messaging per channel and iterate on what is resonating best with their fans.

The third is Adobe Brand Visibility for AI search optimization. Alpine is looking to track how their team appears across AI search platforms. With AI and LLMs being a primary tool for consumers to discover and research brands, they will work to improve their discoverability.

Finally, the most fan-forward tool is Adobe Express. Alpine will give its fanbase access to design tools and generative AI image generation to make shareable content about Formula 1 and the Alpine Formula 1 Team.

The Business Case

Racing teams around the globe have begun to lean into AI tools and AI partnerships to develop more and more, faster and faster. Anthropic (Claude) with the Williams F1 Team. OpenAI (ChatGPT) with Chip Ganassi Racing. The list goes on.

Adobe itself sees Alpine Formula 1 Team and the priorities of this partnership as 'proof' of where the sport of Formula 1 is heading.

"Formula One has become so much more than what happens on the track, becoming a global sports phenomenon where engineering excellence, innovation, sustainability and cultural connection meet. Our partnership with BWT Alpine Formula One Team showcases how Adobe’s AI technology is powering new ways to drive fan engagement around the world, creating more personalized connections and providing fans different ways to share their passion for the sport.” Marissa Dacay, Adobe

For Adobe, Alpine is a key example of an initiative that they call "Customer Experience Orchestration" or CXO. Adobe shared that more than 20,000 brands rely on its solutions not just to interact with consumers, but to anticipate intent and create relevant responses to that intent.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 2026 | BWT Alpine F1 Team

Similarly, for Alpine, this deal marks a turning point in their strategy. It is important to note how the team has grown in just the past year. Franco Colapinto brings an incredibly dedicated fanbase from Argentina, likely the origin of this partnership idea. Additionally, the team is over-performing during the 2026 season, sitting in 6th place in the Constructors' Championship. They finished 10th last year.

Their Global Marketing Director, Guy Martin, conceptualized this 'turning point' and 'new era' for the team.

"Creativity and personalization will be at the heart of how we express our ambitions, our identity, and our connection with audiences and fans worldwide. Adobe is an incredible partner for this journey, giving us the tools to bring our vision to life in new and unexpected ways. Together, we have an opportunity to create experiences that extend far beyond the racetrack.” Guy Martin, BWT Alpine F1 Team

In all, while other teams use AI to strengthen their technical or strategic acumen on track, Alpine's focus sits pointedly with their largest stakeholders: the fans.