LAS VEGAS—Welcome to the fourth annual Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 21st race of the 2026 season is set to get underway under the lights on the Las Vegas Strip. This is the fourth running of the race in Sin City and this year, the stage is set for drama.

Wunderkind Kimi Antonelli, the 2026 champion, was the quickest in Friday’s qualifying, but will take a five-place grid penalty for a new power unit, leaving four-time champ Max Verstappen on pole position. Alongside him is Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, setting the stage for a chaotic opening lap between the two rivals.

The cold track temperatures in Las Vegas should lead to an active race, filled with overtakes and very likely a crash or two. Plus, the celebrities will be out in full force all night long.

Sports Illustrated reporter Zach Koons is on the ground in Vegas to bring you the latest updates, analysis, must-read stories and more as the action unfolds on track.