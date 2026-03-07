Australian Grand Prix 2026: F1 Betting Odds and Prediction

Formula 1 is back in Melbourne to kick off the highly anticipated 2026 season at the Australian Grand Prix.

Excitement has been ramping up over a shorter-than-usual winter period as the sport ushers in new regulations, with three preseason tests in Barcelona and Bahrain - albeit only the final one of those was shown in full to the public at home - satiating the anticipation.

But now we will finally see where the teams lie in the initial pecking order, though intense development is likely to see that order flip-flop throughout the campaign.

McLaren entered the weekend as the reigning constructors' champion and with reigning drivers' champion Lando Norris, yet focus on Sunday will largely be on teammate Oscar Piastri as he attempts to break the curse of the Australian driver at his home race.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Australian GP 2026 | McLaren F1 Team

It seemed he would be able to go a long way to erasing the pain of the past by finishing second last year before a late-race spin demoted him down the top 10.

The favorite for the weekend, however, was Mercedes and its driver George Russell, with the German manufacturer's engine considered the best of the new generation. That turned out to be true as he and teammate Kimi Antonelli secured a dominant front-row lock-out in Saturday's qualifying, demolishing the rest of the field in style.

Isack Hadjar was third in the Red Bull while Max Verstappen crashed out early, so are further surprises in store?

Let's take a look at the weekend's odds courtesy of DraftKings.

F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix race winner odds

Driver Odds George Russell -400 Kimi Antonelli +700 Charles Leclerc +1100 Oscar Piastri +1600 Isack Hadjar +1800 Lando Norris +2500 Lewis Hamilton +4500 Max Verstappen +5500 Liam Lawson +15000 Arvid Lindblad +15000

F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix prediction

Logic dictates that Mercedes will be the benchmark after strong long runs in practice to go with its one-lap form, and given that the paddock consensus is seldom off the mark, Russell is the easy favorite for victory.

Mercedes-Benz Media

Despite qualifying only fourth and seventh, Ferrari's rocket ship starts in testing could be a huge weapon for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. With issues anticipated on the start line by virtue of the new power unit regulations and the removal of the MGU-H to spool turbos up, track position gained by the Scuderia could be crucial in the shake-up.

Predictions

Winner: George Russell

To consider: Charles Leclerc

Race odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.