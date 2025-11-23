Every Celebrity We Spotted at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1 went all out in its return to the Strip for the Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday night. With the big stage and bright lights, plenty of stars were bound to step out to watch Lando Norris and Max Verstappen race on the street circuit that goes in front of the Sphere and down parts of the Las Vegas Strip.
The race in Las Vegas is the third to last stop of F1’s schedule, with two more races to come over the next two weeks in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Saturday night’s circuit makes its way past iconic Vegas locations like Caesars Palace, the Bellagio and the Venetian. The first race took place in 2023 and Verstappen came out on top. For the third edition of the Las Vegas GP, tons of big names made sure to check out the flashy race.
So, who was in attendance in Las Vegas for F1’s return to the Strip? Here’s every celebrity we spotted at the event, in no particular order:
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Likely the biggest celebrities to show up for the event, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were there for the festivities. Beyoncé even took a lap around the track.
A’ja Wilson
The Aces superstar, four-time WNBA MVP and three-time champion was all but a given to make an appearance at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Cynthia Erivo
The Grammy winner and award-winning actress got to do a pre-race lap around the track ahead of the festivities.
Kane Brown
Well, this one was a given. Country music star Kane Brown introduced the drivers Saturday night ahead of the driver’s parade to kick off the night.
Travis Scott
He gets those goosebumps every time.
Michael Rubin
The Fanatics founder and CEO appeared in a pre-race photo alongside Lewis Hamilton, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Scott.
Brooks Nader
The SI Swimsuit model and Dancing with the Stars alum was in Vegas for the action.
Sam Worthington
The Avatar: Fire and Ash star did some promotion ahead of the film’s release next month and he got to meet his favorite driver in the process.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse
Fictional characters count too, right? When Mickey and Minnie take some time away from the most magical place on earth, it certainly should.