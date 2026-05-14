Disney and F1 Academy Bring ‘Fuel the Magic’ to Montreal

Disney and Formula 1’s Fuel the Magic campaign is heading into its next phase, and this time, F1 Academy is joining the story.

After announcing that the Disney Partnership would include F1 Academy earlier this season during the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, Montreal will be the first track with an expanded footprint for the all-women series and Disney.

The Canadian Grand Prix collaboration looks to blend trackside experiences, new merchandise, and digital storytelling, with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck stepping into the spotlight this time. Disney's goal? To celebrate confidence, individuality, and the next generation of motorsport fans.

Disney and F1 Academy Take Center Stage

The most notable part of Disney's latest F1 expansion is not the limited edition merchandise or character appearances that fans will see in Montreal. It is where the company has chosen to place its focus.

F1 Academy x Disney Product Sample Montreal | Product Images Courtesy of Disney

F1 Academy continues to draw millions of eyes from around the world, particularly among the sport's most compelling new demographics – women and young adults. After all, F1 Academy is a commercially compelling growth channel that opens the door to partnerships in racing that feel different.

Montreal marks the first major activation between the media giant and F1 Academy, bringing Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck into the race weekend through a themed show car, surprise character appearances, and a dedicated fan activation area.

Disney’s decision to center Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck in this phase of the collaboration aligns the partnership with a series built around visibility, confidence, and broadening who sees themselves in the sport. Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, echoed the significance of the brands' alignment with the series' core mission.

Suzie Wolff Disney Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck | Courtesy of Disney

"By connecting with fans through culture and creativity, and celebrating the power of female friendship, we can inspire the next generation of girls and women to see that there is a place for them in motorsport, both on and off the track." Susie Wolff, F1 Academy

The corresponding Disney x F1 Academy collection launches May 21. The lineup includes graphic tees featuring Minnie and Daisy in race suit-inspired looks, hoodies, caps, collectible pins, and keychains, all designed with bold colors and racing-inspired details.

Disney and Formula 1 Merchandise Expands

Outside of the F1 Academy focus, Disney's broader F1 merchandise strategy continues to scale as the 2026 F1 Season progresses.

Disney x F1 Canadian Grand Prix Design | Courtesy of Disney

The Disney x F1 core collection is adding new pieces beginning May 15th in advance of the Canadian Grand Prix, including a varsity jacket featuring Mickey & Friends autographs. That's not all. A Montreal-specific capsule will follow on May 21st, including hoodies, tees, and a collectible race pin designed around the weekend.

The previously launched Disney x Formula 1 Velocity Collection is now also available at Disney Store locations and online, while the Disney x Formula 1 Uniqlo UT collection continues expanding internationally, arriving in Canada on May 18, ahead of the race.

Disney x F1 Dog Capsule Collection | Courtesy of Disney

Most notably, and in Disney-brand fashion, the collection will add a new piece of merchandise, but not for F1 fans themselves. A limited-release dog collection featuring harnesses, leashes, and a bag holder will debut in Montreal before its summer release.

Disney’s Formula 1 ambitions clearly stretch beyond merchandise, of course, with the Mickey x Formula 1: Racing to the Top WEBTOON series continuing in Montreal, as well.

The broader approach — a full 360-degree focus on F1's audience — is what makes the partnership notable. Disney's version of a collaboration connects the basics: retail, live experiences, and storytelling to build something fans can engage with far beyond a race weekend.

Formula 1 itself has spent the past several years proving to the market that it can operate as more than just a sport, but a global enterprise market for brands. Disney's continued expansion alongside Formula 1 and F1 Academy in Montreal reinforces that reality for both brands.