Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Race Into F1 Academy With Latest Disney Expansion

The popularity of F1 Academy – the racing platform for the next generation of female motorsport talent – has surged in popularity both commercially and amongst motorsport fans globally. As the series enters its fourth season, major brands are taking notice.

Earlier this week, beauty retailer Sephora announced its partnership with the series to bring activations and experiences to race weekends throughout the 2026 season.

Now Disney is joining the momentum.

Following the global launch of its 'Fuel the Magic' campaign with Formula 1, Disney is expanding its relationship with the sport through a collaboration with F1 Academy set to debut in May.

Fueling the Magic in F1 Academy

Announced by Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products, the initiative will bring Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck into the series through exclusive merchandise, on-site character experiences and original content for fans around the world.

F1 Academy Grid with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck | Courtesy of Disney

Disney's expansion into F1 Academy builds strongly on the foundation already established in Formula 1. It is designed to celebrate creativity, ambition, and the shared spirit between the F1 Academy and Disney brands.

In F1 Academy, this message finds a natural home amongst the young women competing for the championship. The series has quickly become one of Formula 1's most future-focused support series and has even worked towards introducing fans worldwide to motorsport.

"Our collaboration with Formula 1 sparked a cultural moment with fans worldwide, and expanding into F1 ACADEMY opens an exciting new chapter in that story. With Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck leading the way, we’re celebrating confidence, friendship and individuality while connecting Disney storytelling with a sport empowering the next generation of female athletes." Tasia Filippatos, Disney

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck will lead the collaboration, appearing across merchandise, fan experiences and digital content tied to the series.

Celebrating Confidence and Individuality

At its core, Filippatos speaks to what this campaign is intended to represent for F1 Academy and the fan experience at large: themes of confidence and individuality.

Suzie Wolff Disney Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck | Courtesy of Disney

Disney and Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, shared the idea that Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck will help bring those themes to life while reinforcing the spirit of 'women supporting women' in all of their endeavors on and off the track. After all, the pair is known for their friendship and bond.

That message, of course, aligns closely with F1 Academy's mission to create opportunity and visibility for female drivers while inspiring future fans and younger racing talent.

"By bringing together two worlds united by creativity, ambition, and a belief in what’s possible, we’re building pathways that inspire and empower future fans, drivers and leaders to shape the future of our sport." Susie Wolff, F1 Academy

A Growing Moment for the Series

The 'Fuel the Magic' expansion announcement arrives as F1 Academy continues to exponentially build on its momentum across the sports' commercial landscape. Partnerships from all 11 F1 teams and global giants like Disney and Sephora highlight how companies across entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle are beginning to view the series as a platform for broader cultural engagement.

Fuel the Magic Disney F1 Academy, Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck | Courtesy of Disney

Rather than relying on traditional sponsorships alone, the collaborations tap experiential marketing, storytelling, and identity, expanding how fans and drivers engage with motorsport beyond the track.

The Disney x F1 Academy collaboration will debut this spring, with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck appearing across exclusive merchandise collections, live character experiences and original content tied to the series.

Additional details and product reveals are expected in the coming weeks.

For F1 Academy, the partnership represents another step in the series’ rapid growth. For Disney, it extends its relationship with Formula 1, which is quickly evolving beyond the grid and ingraining its identity in the future of the sport itself.