How to Watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Starting Grid, Date, Time & Live Stream
Formula 1 Championship Leader, Kimi Antonelli, led Mercedes to another pole position at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps, followed by Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.
This is Antonelli's sixth pole position this season, but after his front-left wheel shield failed late in the race last time out at Silverstone, the young driver is looking to convert this pole position to a win more than ever.
On the other side of the Mercedes garage, George Russell qualified fourth behind Verstappen and Norris. As the season continues, it is increasingly looking like the team's supposed 'lead driver' is struggling to perform compared to his younger teammate.
Max Verstappen, starting on the front row beside Antonelli, is also facing a comeback story after he crashed out of the British Grand Prix with only four laps remaining – and running P3. The Red Bull car has significant pace as compared to the start of the season, but it is now the car's reliability that's in question.
The biggest shock of the Spa qualifying session is that Gabriel Bortoleto found himself in ninth after Audi has struggled for most of the season. The team brought two targeted upgrades to Spa that have clearly converted to single-lap performance around the track.
F1 Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 2026
Position
Driver/ Team
1.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
2.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
3.
George Russell / Mercedes
4.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
5.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
6.
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
7.
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
8.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
9.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
10.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
11.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
12.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
13.
Lando Norris / McLaren
14.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
15.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
16.
Ollie Bearman / Haas
17.
Alex Albon / Williams
18.
Esteban Ocon / Haas
19.
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
20.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
21.
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
22.
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix
Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026
Time: 9 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. local
Watch: F1 TV, Apple TV (US), Sky Sports, Channel 4 (UK)
Location: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium
All sessions will 'go live' in the F1 TV app at their scheduled time, with pre-session content often streaming 30 minutes before each session.
Watching the Belgian Grand Prix in the United States
The Belgian Grand Prix and all sessions, including the race, will also be shown on Apple TV in the United States. The race will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST / 6:00 a.m. PST.
You can connect your Apple TV account to your F1TV account to watch through F1TV. Fans can also watch the broadcast in Spanish.
Watching the Belgian Grand Prix in the United Kingdom
The Belgian Grand Prix and all sessions, including the race, will also be shown on Sky Sports and Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports also offers additional video content and interviews to Formula 1 fans throughout a race weekend. The race will air in the UK at 2:00 p.m. BST.
Check Sky Sports for broadcast schedule and local listings.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.