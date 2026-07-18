How to Watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Starting Grid, Date, Time & Live Stream

Formula 1 Championship Leader, Kimi Antonelli, led Mercedes to another pole position at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps, followed by Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

This is Antonelli's sixth pole position this season, but after his front-left wheel shield failed late in the race last time out at Silverstone, the young driver is looking to convert this pole position to a win more than ever.

On the other side of the Mercedes garage, George Russell qualified fourth behind Verstappen and Norris. As the season continues, it is increasingly looking like the team's supposed 'lead driver' is struggling to perform compared to his younger teammate.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, starting on the front row beside Antonelli, is also facing a comeback story after he crashed out of the British Grand Prix with only four laps remaining – and running P3. The Red Bull car has significant pace as compared to the start of the season, but it is now the car's reliability that's in question.

The biggest shock of the Spa qualifying session is that Gabriel Bortoleto found himself in ninth after Audi has struggled for most of the season. The team brought two targeted upgrades to Spa that have clearly converted to single-lap performance around the track.

F1 Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix 2026

Position Driver/ Team 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 3. George Russell / Mercedes 4. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 6. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 7. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 8. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 9. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 10. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 11. Pierre Gasly / Alpine 12. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 13. Lando Norris / McLaren 14. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 15. Carlos Sainz / Williams 16. Ollie Bearman / Haas 17. Alex Albon / Williams 18. Esteban Ocon / Haas 19. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac 20. Sergio Perez / Cadillac 21. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 22. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. local

Watch: F1 TV, Apple TV (US), Sky Sports, Channel 4 (UK)

Location: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium

All sessions will 'go live' in the F1 TV app at their scheduled time, with pre-session content often streaming 30 minutes before each session.

Watching the Belgian Grand Prix in the United States

The Belgian Grand Prix and all sessions, including the race, will also be shown on Apple TV in the United States. The race will begin at 9:00 a.m. EST / 6:00 a.m. PST.

You can connect your Apple TV account to your F1TV account to watch through F1TV. Fans can also watch the broadcast in Spanish.

Watching the Belgian Grand Prix in the United Kingdom

The Belgian Grand Prix and all sessions, including the race, will also be shown on Sky Sports and Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports also offers additional video content and interviews to Formula 1 fans throughout a race weekend. The race will air in the UK at 2:00 p.m. BST.

Check Sky Sports for broadcast schedule and local listings.