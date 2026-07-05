F1 Standings and Results for a Shocking British Grand Prix Finish at Silverstone

The very first official Formula 1 Grand Prix was held around this historic track at Silverstone, and the F1 grid is back for its most historic race in 2026. The drivers have already seen a plethora of action throughout the course of the weekend.

During the Sprint Race held yesterday, it was Kimi Antonelli who took home his first Sprint Race win, with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris behind. Lewis Hamilton is the natural favorite for the race, starting third, but chasing his 10th win at Silverstone.

Although Kimi Antonelli has not won the past two races at Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton) or Austria (George Russell), he was chasing his first win around this track from the pole position.

That is not how the chips fell – our podium was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' George Russell, and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

First Lap and Formation Lap Carnage

The start of the British Grand Prix was anything but smooth up and down the grid. First, Fernando Alonso stalled around Turns 12-13 and was forced to start the race from the pit lane because he would've been out of position.

Jun 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) during FP1 practice at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then came Lap 1. The most obvious snafu was Kimi Antonelli's difficult start. He was immediately jumped by both the Ferrari of Leclerc, starting P2, and then Lewis Hamilton, starting P3. Hamilton was also handed a 5-second time penalty for 'moving before the lights' that he had to serve during a pit stop.

Behind, there was absolute carnage, although all cars were able to continue in the race. First, Alex Albon turned straight into the Haas of Oliver Bearman, causing damage to his own Williams. Albon was handed a 10-second time penalty for avoidable contact.

Then, Oscar Piastri suffered damage (cause unclear) that dropped him all the way back to P21 – more than 20 seconds behind the rest of the pack.

F1 British Grand Prix Results

The battling throughout the race for the podium positions felt like the days of old. Leclerc led most of the race until Antonelli ran very long on his first set of medium tires. Behind, Max Verstappen was able to overtake George Russell, with Hamilton just behind.

George Russell, Mercedes | Mercedes AMG Petronas F1

At lap 33, though, the picture was repainted. The Mercedes pit wall let Russell know, mid-battle with Verstappen in front and Hamilton behind, that he had a slow puncture in his right rear. He was forced to pit for a 2nd time.

On Lap 38, the battle for the podium position was over. Lewis Hamilton – even after serving his 5-second penalty was able to overtake Max Verstappen's Red Bull for third.

Then, on Lap 42, everything changed again. Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes had a technical issue and was forced to pit. He went back out on track, but the car itself seemed to struggle under him as he continued to drop back, normalizing to P15.

Oct 21, 2017; Austin, TX, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (33) of Netherlands during practice for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only four laps remained, and the podium picture shifted again. Max Verstappen crashed on Lap 48, bringing out a safety car. Both Ferraris pitted, leaving Charles in first, but placing Hamilton just behind a recovered Mercedes of Russell.

The race ended under the safety car with Charles Leclerc's first win since 2024.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Lead [s] 1. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari - 2. George Russell / Mercedes N/A Finished Under SC 3. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari N/A Finished Under SC 4. Lando Norris / McLaren N/A Finished Under SC 5. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull N/A Finished Under SC 6. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls N/A Finished Under SC 7. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls N/A Finished Under SC 8. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi N/A Finished Under SC 9. Franco Colapinto / Alpine N/A Finished Under SC 10. Pierre Gasly / Alpine N/A Finished Under SC 11. Oscar Piastri / McLaren N/A Finished Under SC 12. Carlos Sainz / Williams N/A Finished Under SC 13. Ollie Bearman / Haas N/A Finished Under SC 14. Estaban Ocon / Haas N/A Finished Under SC 15. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes N/A Finished Under SC 16. Sergio Perez / Cadillac N/A Finished Under SC 17. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac N/A Finished Under SC 18. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin N/A Finished Under SC 19. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin N/A Finished Under SC 20. Alex Albon / Williams DNF 21. Max Verstappen / Red Bull DNF 22. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi DNF

F1 Drivers' Standings after the F1 British Grand Prix

Every single point matters in the Drivers' Championship, as proven by our finish in 2025. Kimi Antonelli's no-points race has closed his gap to Russell and Hamilton even more. If he continues to make mistakes, the three-way battle will be on for the title.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari | Scuderia Ferrari

Leclerc was able to pull away from the McLaren duo and Verstappen in points with Piastri and Verstappen falling back after their issues around Silverstone.

Further down the positions, Lindblad's P7 finish was able to shoot him up three positions, just behind his teammate, Lawson, in the standings. Additionally, with his points finish, Colapinto is now tied with Bearman's Haas for 12th place.

Position Driver / Team Points 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 179 2. George Russell / Mercedes 154 3. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 147 4. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 108 5. Lando Norris / McLaren 97 6. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 82 7. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 76 8. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 52 9. Pierre Gasly / Alpine 42 10. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 39 11. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 20 12. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 18 13. Ollie Bearman / Haas 18 14. Carlos Sainz / Williams 6 15. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 6 16. Alex Albon / Williams 5 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas 3 18. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 1 19. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 0 20. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac 0 21. Sergio Perez / Cadillac 0 22. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the F1 British Grand Prix

While the positions did not dramatically change throughout the Silverstone weekend, Mercedes' sliding scale of finishes is allowing Ferrari to slowly close the gap to the British team. The gap now sits at under 100 points after Kimi scored 0 points during the race.

Jun 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson (30) during FP2 practice at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, there is now only a 1-point difference between Racing Bulls and Alpine as both teams continue to score a chunk of points each weekend. Every position in this battle is crucial for prize money at the end of the season.

Position Team Points 1. Mercedes 333 2. Ferrari 255 3. McLaren 179 4. Red Bull 128 5. Alpine 60 6. Racing Bulls 59 7. Haas 21 8. Williams 11 9. Audi 6 10. Aston Martin 1 11. Cadillac 0

Formula 1 returns in two weeks with the historic Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on Sunday, July 19th at 9:00 AM ET (3:00 PM Local).