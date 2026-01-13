Lando Norris' Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Margarida Corceiro

Lando Norris is Formula One's newest superstar, having won his first Drivers' Championship at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a third-placed finish in the last race of the year.

His championship victory was followed by scenes of celebration from not only Norris, but also his family and girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, also known as Magui.

Here's all you need to know about the early days, career, and family of Margarida Corceiro, as well as how she met Norris.

Margarida Corceiro's early days

Corceiro has been seen with Norris consistently throughout the latter half of 2025, and was there to witness his maiden championship win. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Margarida Corceiro was born in 2002 in Santarém, Portugal, to Paulo Corceiro and Rita Ferreira.

She started modeling at the age of 10 and made the jump to acting in her teenage years, making her television debut as Carolina Atalaia in the Portuguese telenovela Prisioneira at 17.

A year later, in 2020, she was invited to appear on the fifth edition of Dança com as Estrelas, Portugal's version of the hit dance show Dancing With The Stars.

Margarida Corceiro's career and public image

Corceiro has starred in five more series since her television debut in Prisoneira, including Bem me Quer, Quero É Viver, Morangos Com Açúcar, and a starring role in hit show A Fazenda.

Her only previous relationship before Norris was with Portuguese footballer João Félix, who is best known for his time with Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid.

João Félix is now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Recent ventures, such as becoming the co-owner of a swimwear company MISSUS Swimsuits has led her to be named one of Forbes' Portugal 30 Under 30.

How Margarida Corceiro met Lando Norris

Corceiro's split in mid-2023 with João Félix led to her making an appearance at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, where she and Norris were first seen together.

Reportedly meeting through mutual friends, the relationship was on-and-off throughout most of 2023, 2024, and early 2025, before the duo went public at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, which Norris won, pipping Piastri to the line.

"We met a few years ago, but we were never really together until more recently. She's someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It's nice when we can both just [get] a boat for the day or go home together and chill." Norris on his relationship with Corceiro

Who is Margarida Corceiro's family?

Her father is Pablo Corceiro, a doctor and ex-footballer who played as a midfielder for UD Santarém in their youth teams.

Her mother is also a doctor, as has been seen in Instagram posts alongside her daughter. She has only one sibling - a sister, Beatriz Corceiro.