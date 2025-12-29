Lando Norris has been in Formula One for seven years now and capped off his most recent season, 2025, with a third-place finish at Abu Dhabi that earned him the 2025 F1 Drivers' Championship.

With that victory, as well as his team, McLaren, winning the Constructors' Championship, not to mention the off-track endeavors Norris entertains, it is no secret that he is making himself into a rich man.

But what does Lando Norris' net worth look like in 2025?

What is Lando Norris' Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lando Norris is estimated to have a net worth of around $80 million.

This will no doubt rise going forward, owing to his 2025 championship win and his rising name in F! history, as well as having lucrative sponsorships and his own gaming and clothing business.

Lando Norris' Salary

Lando Norris won his maiden championship in 2025, and his title win will surely mean his next contract is a huge one. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lando Norris' contract with McLaren was signed in 2022, and was originally meant to last until the end of 2025, at a rate of $25 million each year, according to Spotrac. However, the 26-year-old also signed a one-year extension in 2024 that extended his contract until 2026, meaning he will earn $25 million as a base salary from 2022 to 2026.

His second season in F1, in 2019, saw the then 19-year-old earn only $260,000 under his McLaren contract, underscoring how much more he earns six years later.

Lando Norris' Businesses

Lando Norris' most well-known business endeavor is his company Quadrant, which is a gaming, lifestyle, and motorsport brand that has 1,120,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel. 2024 saw the company taken over by Veloce Media Group, another well-established brand that had its start on YouTube, but Norris remains a key shareholder in the business.

"{Quadrant] is something that excites fans... It started as an esports team, due to my love of video games - we've drifted away from gaming, and working more with different athletes, whether that be rallying, motocross, skateboarding - we've got some great guys." Norris in an interview about Quadrant

His fashion brand, LN4, has been going for a similar amount of time as Quadrant has, and features sleek and stylish pieces for his superfans.

Lando Norris' Sponsorships And Endorsements

Both Norris and McLaren are extremely marketable, making his vast array of sponsorship deals no surprise.

In terms of fashion, he is the global ambassador of luggage brand TUMI, the face of Ralph Lauren fragrance Polo Red, and has made appearances for Reiss and Levi's thanks to their collaborations with McLaren.

He also has technology deals, inluding being a brand ambassador for Call of Duty, and a relationship with audio brand Bowers & Wilkins.