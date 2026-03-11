Glamour Comes to the F1 Academy Grid With Sephora Partnership for the 2026 Season

The expanding commercial landscape and viewership numbers surrounding Formula 1's all-female development series have recently led to some of the world's largest consumer brands joining forces with both the series and individual drivers.

That is no different for the 2026 season, as F1 Academy and Sephora announced a landmark partnership naming the global beauty retailer an official partner of the series and bringing signature retail experiences to motorsport through fan activations, hospitality offerings, and support for Spanish driver Natalia Granada's car.

The collaboration reflects a growing effort to connect with the ever-expanding next generation of motorsport talent and fans, with women becoming one of the leading demographics entering the Formula 1 sphere.

Bringing Beauty Experiences Trackside

Sephora's presence within the F1 Academy series will center around bringing its signature brand experiences directly into the race weekend environment for fans around the world to engage with unique experiences trackside.

F1 Academy Sephora Car | Courtesy of Sephora @jazz.vian

Across select F1 Academy events, Sephora will host immersive 'Glam Bars' and fan activities, allowing fans attending races to engage with the brand in a new context while exploring beauty products and experiences on site.

Sephora is the next in a long string of recent global sponsors that have seemingly acknowledged the importance of showing up in tangible ways that fans can connect with the brand around race weekend, and reflects their focus on a broader global footprint.

Similarly, for F1 Academy, the collaboration represents another example of how brands from outside of the traditional fashion, technology, and automotive space are increasingly engaging with the sport's growing fanbase – especially amongst women and female athletes.

Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, said the partnership reflects a shared ambition between the two organizations.

"Sephora is an iconic global brand with a passionate community across markets worldwide, championing individuality and confidence. Joining forces with them is incredibly powerful. This partnership goes far beyond beauty; together, we are challenging outdated stereotypes and redefining who and what belongs in motorsport." Suzie Wolff, F1 Academy

At its core, the collaboration underscores a simple truth. The world of motorsport is changing. Women belong in motorsport, and their impact is only growing.

Glam Bars Arrive in the Formula 1 Paddock Club

Beyond traditional fan activations, Sephora will also integrate into Formula 1's most exclusive hospitality environment – the paddock – a space held traditionally for teams, investors, and old-school brand sponsors.

Jun 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Campos Racing driver Chloe Chambers (14) leads the first lap of the F1 Academy race 3 at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Sephora is looking to change that narrative. Through the partnership, the brand will collaborate with the F1 Paddock Club to bring Sephora Glam Bars to guests at 18 Grand Prix weekends across the 2026 season.

Emily Prazer, Formula 1’s Chief Commercial Officer, said Sephora’s addition helps broaden the guest experience within that environment.

"We are delighted to add Sephora as a partner for both F1 Academy and F1 Paddock Club. By integrating their glam bars into the Paddock Club, we will enhance the overall hospitality experience and continue to set new standards for guest engagement." Emily Prazer, Formula 1

In many ways, the collaboration captures the broader transformation of Formula 1, even outside of the popularity of F1 Academy. Hospitality, lifestyle, and sport are converging in ways that reach far beyond the track and impact fans and stakeholders at every level of engagement with the sport.

Supporting Rookie Driver Natalia Granada

The Sephora Partnership, of course, has also made its way onto the track to support Spanish driver Natalia Granada, who joins the F1 Academy grid this season for her rookie year.

F1 Academy and Sephora operated by Prema driver, Natalia Granada | Courtesy of Sephora, @lids_harper for @parcferme.co.jpg

Granada will compete under the "SEPHORA operated by PREMA" car, featuring a livery inspired by the brand's signature black-and-white striped details.

Her promotion to a full-time seat follows a strong showing during her 2025 F1 Academy rookie test, marking a significant step forward in her personal development. She added that the partnership represents an opportunity to highlight just how much representation and support from global brands can influence the next generation of drivers and women on track.

"Beauty and sport might seem like different worlds, but both celebrate confidence and expression. Support like this is incredibly important for female drivers, and it’s empowering to have a brand that truly believes in our ambitions." Natalia Granada, F1 Academy

Partnership Built Around Empowerment

Granada speaks to the vision Sephora, Formula 1, and Formula 1 Academy have for the future of the sport. Makeup, beauty tools, and the simple presence of a more 'feminine' brand are more important now than ever to welcome the next generation into motorsport.

For Sephora, the collaboration aligns closely with the brand’s broader mission of empowering individuality and confidence among a global audience.

F1 Academy and Sephora Car | Courtesy of Sephora @joguedez

Deborah Yeh, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Sephora, said the partnership offers a unique opportunity to connect with fans while supporting the development of female talent in motorsport.

"We are thrilled to become the Official Beauty Retail Partner of F1 Academy, supporting their commitment to women’s empowerment worldwide. This collaboration gives us an incredible opportunity to engage with audiences from Shanghai to Austin while supporting the dreams of these athletes." Deborah Yeh, CMO, Sephora

As brands increasingly look beyond traditional motorsport partnerships, the arrival of Sephora underscores how Formula 1's partner ecosystem, the audiences surrounding it, and the expectations of fans on a global scale continue to evolve.

F1 Academy debuts this weekend for its 2026 season at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai and will race at Saudi Arabia, Canada, Silverstone, Zandvoort, Austin, and Las Vegas this season.