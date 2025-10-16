3 Key F1 Storylines To Watch At COTA This Weekend For The United States Grand Prix

Formula 1 starts the final quarter of the 2025 season with a return to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

COTA has forged its place as a modern classic on the calendar and welcomes McLaren as the newly-crowned double constructors' champions after a second successive triumph was confirmed in Singapore.

But with Mercedes and Red Bull both finishing ahead of the Papaya squad and the drivers' title battle sure to heat up — as well as a sprint weekend complicating matters — how will the US Grand Prix play out?

How will Piastri react to Singapore?



McLaren Racing

Marina Bay Circuit, Turn 3. The scene of the first hint of a flashpoint between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the title race.

Neither fell for the previous potential ignition scenarios, like the contact in Canada or the position swap in Monza, but with Norris going to the inside of Piastri, sliding after touching the back of Max Verstappen's Red Bull and colliding with the sister McLaren, the championship leader was left seething.

Was that the gloves-off moment? There is technically no need for team interests to be at the forefront of the drivers' minds with the constructors' battle wrapped up, though harmony going into the 2026 season would be encouraged by the hierarchy.

With Piastri ahead in the championship, all the risk lies in Norris' hands — a non-score is more painful for the Briton than it is for the Australian.

That doesn't mean he will simply run Norris off the road, but the likelihood is that Piastri will get his elbows out more than before, which is exciting for us to watch.

Mercedes contract secured, can Russell follow up?



The journey continues 🤝 George has agreed a new deal with the Team ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ioRWsnofY6 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 15, 2025

In what felt an unnecessarily long contract saga, George Russell's future at Mercedes has been secured.



"Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if," said team principal Toto Wolff after Russell and Kimi Antonelli were confirmed for next season. "We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I'm pleased we have done that."

With that announcement coming ahead of the US Grand Prix weekend, Russell especially is freed from media questioning to focus on his on-track duties.

He will also be hoping to follow up a stunning performance in Singapore, where he took a second win of the campaign, with another positive result at COTA.

Mercedes will be worried by the high temperatures that have so often been an Achilles heel for the team under the current technical regulations. It could be that the Silver Arrows are aiming to fight for a spot on the podium, rather than victory.

Sprint surprises in store?

The moment of victory 🤩



Lewis Hamilton crosses the line to take his first win for @ScuderiaFerrari #F1Sprint #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/3Eea3Vr2RE — Formula 1 (@F1) March 22, 2025

The sprint format returns for the fourth of six events this term, giving teams and drivers an added technical headache.

Practice two and three are dropped to make way for sprint qualifying and the sprint itself, which are shortened versions of the traditional sessions. It means there is just one hour of practice running to fine-tune cars ready for the weekend ahead. The fact that this is COTA's third sprint in a row since 2023 could help with coping with the challenge.

There are also eight extra points up for grabs for winning the sprint, which could be crucial in the title race come Abu Dhabi.

Kimi Antonelli took pole in Miami while Lewis Hamilton won in the first sprint of the year in China. Are more surprises in store?