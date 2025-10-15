Mercedes Confirm George Russell And Kimi Antonelli As 2026 F1 Drivers

It has been a strange season for Mercedes, who have experienced various highs and lows throughout 2025. They have two wins over the season, both courtesy of George Russell, who won last time out in Singapore.

Throughout 2024 and part of 2025, it was heavily rumored that Max Verstappen was eyeing up a drive for Mercedes at some point down the line, but the Dutchman stayed put, and the reveal that he was staying until 2026 was confirmed in July.

Whether Russell and Antonelli were to stay at Mercedes going forward was unknown, with Toto Wolff holding his cards close to his chest when asked before the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

Russell 'can't wait' for next season, Antonelli 'super excited'

In a recent news release on the Mercedes website, the organization announced that both of their drivers will 'continue as the team's driver line-up for 2026'.

No contract length details were provided for either driver, but Mercedes is notorious for going against offering their drivers long-term contracts, instead opting for one or two-year deals.

Team boss Wolff referred to the duo as a 'strong pairing' and said that he and the team are 'excited to continue the journey together'.

“Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if... We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I'm pleased we have done that. Toto Wolff

"George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we're excited to continue our journey together." Wolff on the two Mercedes stars

Russell said on his contract renewal:

“I am really proud to be continuing our journey together... next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017. It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead... we are all incredibly focused on making [it] a success." George Russell

Antonelli, despite having a somewhat complicated season that saw him retire four times throughout the European leg of the season, also seemed optimistic:

“I’m super excited to be continuing with the team... I’ve learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones." Kimi Antonelli

Next season's regulation changes could offer real benefit to Mercedes, with Max Verstappen recently revealing that the German team look strongest out of anyone.

As for 2025, with six races left to go in the season, Mercedes sits second in the Constructors' Championship on 325 points, 27 points ahead of Ferrari and 35 points ahead of Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Russell will look to catch up to Max Verstappen and the McLarens as he currently sits fourth in the Drivers' Championship, while Antonelli, in eighth, will aim to catch up to the Ferraris of Leclerc and Hamilton.

