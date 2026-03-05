Adrian Newey Admits Aston Martin-Honda Facing Significant F1 Safety Fears

Aston Martin's start to Formula 1's 2026 season has gone from bad to worse with the confirmation that it will run a "heavily restricted" program at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend.



But while reliability and performance are known to have been issues with the new power unit delivered by new partner Honda after three weeks of preseason testing, the revelation of significant safety fears for the drivers by new-for-2026 team principal Adrian Newey underlines just how critical the situation is.



Owner Lawrence Stroll has invested significantly in the team that was formerly Racing Point, developing an outfit that would be capable of challenging F1's elite for race victories and eventually championships.



A state-of-the-art factory has replaced the original Jordan facility in Silverstone, England, while there has been a significant recruitment drive at the team across a five-year period, with big names joining from across the grid.



Dream turned nightmare

With F1 undergoing a regulatory reset this season, it was hoped that all of that investment would pay off and see Aston Martin leap up the pecking order. When the car hit the track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, albeit late in the first test, the car designed by technical guru Newey turned heads with some neat innovations.



But it has quickly become apparent that Honda has faced issues in the development of the new power unit, with reliability plaguing both Bahrain tests, leading to a lack of laps and an inability to run the AMR26 anywhere near full performance.



While it was rumored that Aston Martin would have to retire from the race early in the build-up to the first weekend of the season, noting that the longest stint either Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll had achieved in testing, Newey confirmed as much with a startling admission.



"The important thing to understand is that the battery is the thing that we have been focusing on because that's the critical item," Newey told the media at Albert Park, as per The Race.



"Without giving away any technical details, what we have achieved this weekend, for this weekend, it tested on the dyno, over the course of the weekend and got to the solution that we proposed, which we will be using here at Melbourne.

"That has successfully, significantly reduced the vibration going into the battery. But what is important to remember is effectively the PU, i.e. the combination of the ICE and possibly the MGU as well, is the source of the vibration; it's the amplifier.

"The chassis is, in that scenario, the receiver. A carbon chassis is a naturally stiff structure with very little damping. So the transmission of that vibration into the chassis, we haven't made any progress on. So that vibration into the chassis is causing a few reliability problems. Mirrors falling off, taillights falling off, all that sort of thing, which we are having to address."



Yet conceding there are more pressing concerns, Newey added: "But the much more significant problem with that is that that vibration is transmitted ultimately into the driver's fingers.



"So Fernando is of the feeling that he can't do more than 25 laps consecutively before he will risk permanent nerve damage to his hands. Lance is of the opinion that he can't do more than 15 laps before that threshold.



"So to be, I think there's no point in [not] being open and honest in this meeting on our expectations. It's something that's unfortunate, Koji [Watanabe, Honda Racing Corporation president] and I haven't had a chance to discuss properly prior to this meeting.



"We are going to have to be very heavily restricted on how many laps we do in the race until we get on top of the source of the vibration and improve these vibrations at source."