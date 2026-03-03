F1 Fans React to Shock Aston Martin Post as Speculation Surrounding Team Continues

A recent post on social media from Aston Martin seemingly confirms that something is not right with the iconic Formula One team.

Following on from a poor testing period that was peppered with spins and reliability issues, there have been reports that Aston Martin will compete at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park effectively in name only.

With Fernando Alonso now in his mid-40s and Lance Stroll having struggled with form throughout 2025, another season where the duo are closer to the back of the field rather than the front could seriously affect either of their careers looking forward.

'Work continues' for Aston Martin as Australian Grand Prix looms closer

The hiring of Adrian Newey as team principal could work out in the long-term, but it has not been the easiest of starts for the legendary mechanic. | Aston Martin Press Release

Amidst talk of Aston Martin only getting limited running in for the Australian Grand Prix - essentially meaning the warm-up lap, a few laps of running, and then retiring - the team has officially posted about the race this weekend.

While other teams hyped up Albert Park by posting 'RACE WEEK' to signify the dawn of the 2026 season, Aston Martin had not done a post of the sort.

The Silverstone-based team took a bit longer to acknowledge the race down south than the rest of the grid, but finally put out a post on X (formally known as Twitter) reading "Round one. The work continues at trackside and at home."

"Round one. The work continues at trackside and at home." Aston Martin's post caption on X

The post recieved attention for its serious nature, as compared to other teams Aston Martin opted for a much less jovial tone and more of a hard-working stance, indicating that there might not be too many laughing moments at the paddock from Friday to Sunday.

Comments were made by both F1 fans and Aston Martin fans in general, with one concerned fan, @Chris76GT, writing:

"Lawrence Stroll is sure running not only the F1 team but the whole Aston Martin brand into the ground. He needs to go." @Chris76GT on X (f.k.a Twitter)

A couple of the most popular comments made light of how the situation might affect star veteran Fernando Alonso, with one response from @Qantico_nxe including a photo of Alonso in a driver graphic saying 'done for the day' and another from @argeeeenius depicting the Spaniard within the thousand-yard stare meme format as a traumatized soldier.

Aston Martin finished seventh in the Constructors' Standings last year, but it appears like the legendary brand name could take a further plummet down the field if the car is slow off the marks, or cannot properly compete in, the opening stretch of the season.

This situation has become somewhat dire for Aston Martin, with the team's struggles now a trending topic of discussion in the F1 community. Here are a few of Grand Prix On SI's favorites.

"cadillac about to finish the wcc ahead of aston martin" @simscircuit on X

"I'm lowkey more interested to see what happens with aston martin in Australia than any other team. This is entertainment 😭" @scutosaurus on X

"you know aston martin has f***ed up big time when you have fernando alonso fans saying he should just retire lol" @14WEBBONSO on X

"aston martin is actually gonna fall to the 107% rule dawg" @freemaowtf ox X