Aston Martin's Brutal F1 Start Compounded as Another "Scary" Honda Problem Revealed

Aston Martin's miserable start to the 2026 Formula 1 season has been hit by a new bombshell delivered by team principal Adrian Newey on practice Friday at the Australian Grand Prix.



The team based in Silverstone, England faced heavily restricted running in preseason testing, losing almost two entire days at the Barcelona shakedown before further issues cropped up at both test weeks at the Bahrain International Circuit.



With a maximum stint of around 25 laps completed during testing, concerns were already rife that the team would fail to complete the first race of the season at least, but a media conference in Melbourne on Thursday highlighted a critical issue facing Aston Martin and its engine partner Honda.



A brutal start to 2026

We found a suspected power unit-related issue which will prevent car #14 from participating in FP1.#AusGP pic.twitter.com/VRhzRigxfq — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) March 6, 2026

Newey explained that drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll feared permanent nerve damage due to extreme oscillations permeating through the chassis and into the steering wheel caused by engine vibrations, which were also the cause of reliability weaknesses in testing.



When cars hit the track for the first time for FP1 at Albert Park on Friday, fortunes only compounded the mood surrounding the team as Alonso was forced to sit out the entire hour of running with a power unit issue, while Stroll managed just three tours of the circuit before being confined to the garage.



Speaking as part of the official FIA team principal's press conference between FP1 and FP2, Newey explained: "We’re having continuing problems with the battery, so we’ve had a fresh problem, if you like, [with] communication internally with the battery to its management system. But the much more underlying problem is the vibration issues that we continue to struggle with."



"We are short on batteries. We’ve only got two batteries left, the two that are in the car, so if we lose one of those then it’s obviously a big problem. So we’ve got to be very careful on how we use the batteries."



It is an alarming situation for the team, knowing that another critical battery issue would mean game over for the weekend for either driver.



With only one week until the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, there would also be doubt over whether Aston Martin would even be able to run in Shanghai as well, a scenario that would be nothing short of disastrous for all parties.



Battery shortage

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

"The critical point is the number of batteries," Newey explained. "We came here with four batteries. We’ve had conditioning problems or communication problems with two of those batteries, which means we’ve, as we sit here today, only got two operational batteries.





"That, given our kind of rate of battery damage, is quite a scary place to be in. Obviously, we’re hopeful that we can get through the weekend and start two cars and so on and so forth, but it’s very difficult to be concrete at the moment about that."



Newey has been dealt a tricky hand in his first year as a team principal, having stepped into the role previously held by Andy Cowell, who now acts as an intermediary between team and PU provider.



It is a situation that the Briton will have to adapt to quickly in order to try and energize the Aston Martin workforce all while acknowledging the difficulties that lie ahead, already knowing that hopes for a positive season have already been written off.



Adrian Newey, Aston Martin, Australian GP 2026 | Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

"I think it’s one where I kind of feel a bit powerless because, clearly, we’ve got a very significant PU problem, and our lack of running then also means at the same time we’re not finding out about the car," he conceded.



"So, our information on the car itself is very limited because we’ve done so little running, and particularly running at low fuel, because running at low fuel… Fuel acts as a damper to the battery. Honda have limited us very much to how much low-fuel running we can do. It just becomes a self-feeding problem.



"And of course it’s using a lot of energy, in the human sense as opposed to the kilowatt sense, on our part to try to work with Honda and to produce the best overall solution, because we can turn around and say, 'Well, it’s not our problem,' but it is our problem because ultimately the car is the combination of chassis and PU."



Action plan

Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

So what can be done to remedy the issues facing both Aston Martin and Honda?



Well, it is clear that this is something that the Japanese manufacturer has to front up to and solve as quickly as possible, though even that is less than straightforward given the complexity of the power unit regulations and the fact that engines now fall under a separate budget cap for OEMs.



Therefore, it is no longer a case of throwing money and upgrades at a wall and hoping for something to stick.



And while the focus will clearly be on ensuring these issues are overcome, there is a human element that Newey must focus on given the amount of work being put in at the track and factory to ensure the AMR26 can at least hit the track in the first place.



Providing an action plan, he said: "I think there’s a very clear action on Honda to try to reduce the vibration which is emanating from the PU.



"They are working on that. It’s not going to be a quick fix because this involves fundamental balancing and damping projects that they will need to conduct. I can’t comment how quickly they can achieve that, but that has to be the main drive. Once they’ve got past that, then they can really start to concentrate on performance, but at the moment this vibration issue is sucking all energy in every area.



"Our mechanics were up until four o’clock this morning. So of course they’re on their knees. The factory has been offering a lot of support, so it’s something we really need to try to get on top of as quickly as possible."