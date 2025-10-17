Circuit of the Americas Reveals Plans For "Groundbreaking" Private Members Club

The Circuit of the Americas has revealed renderings of a new private membership club set to open at the home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The Circuit, which will be sat at the top of the iconic Turn 1 hill at the US's only purpose-built F1 track, will be connected to the pit building by an aerial gondola.

In a release provided by COTA, it is explained that the state-of-the-art clubhouse will deliver "breathtaking track views and ultra-premium hospitality," which includes access to the US Grand Prix.



Circuit of the Americas

Members will be given year-round track access as well as driving experiences, bespoke hospitality and elevated dining across the year.

The club has been "designed with the whole family in mind," with members receiving fast-track passes for the new COTALAND amusement park. The clubhouse amenities include a sky deck with two pools, a fitness center, race and golf simulators, executive conference rooms, and dining.

There will also be access to the members' box at the Germania Amphitheater — the award-winning venue located at the rear of the Turn 16/17/18 observation tower overlooking COTA.

A minimum of 250 days of fully-dedicated track days on the COTA grand prix track will be offered to members, with the track limited to members, races, and special events from 2027.

“Since opening in 2012, COTA has proven itself to be a spectacular place to drive, as the hills and unique topography make for sensational challenges,” said chairman Bobby Epstein.

“Further, as a MotoGP track, our safety buffers ensure generous ‘run-off’ areas and provide a level of safety not found in other facilities. Also, we believe one of the world’s greatest tracks needed a clubhouse to match the standard, and I think our designers have accomplished the goal.

Circuit of the Americas

"These stunning renderings accurately depict the final product, but they can’t capture the spectacular vista that can only be experienced from standing on the site."

COTA senior vice president, motorsports Parris Mullins added: “The Circuit represents the next evolution of COTA as America’s home for true motorsports fans.

"We’re giving members unmatched year-round access to a track loved by the world’s best drivers as well as the most spectacular vantage point in motorsport, as clearly demonstrated by the renderings released today.”

While COTA's deal to remain on the F1 calendar expires at the end of next season, Epstein told select media including Grand Prix on SI last month that he was confident its future would be resolved.