COTA Boss Provides Update On Future Of United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas chairman Bobby Epstein has insisted that he has "little doubt" the venue's contract will be extended by Formula 1, though has conceded there "hasn't been a sense of urgency".

The circuit based outside of Austin, Texas, has become a mainstay of the F1 calendar since arriving for the 2012 season, swiftly becoming a driver and fan favorite owing to its challenging layout.

COTA has also been at the forefront of the push to create an entertainment event surpassing just what is seen on the circuit, with a number of high-profile musical acts performing across the United States Grand Prix weekends in the past decade.

Epstein: "We are optimistic"

The circuit's uptake in attendance skyrocketed after the Covid pandemic and saw record after record broken, with the help of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive.

But the US Grand Prix's contract is up at the end of 2026 and with a number of other races being handed long-term extensions running into the 2030s, Epstein has provided an update on COTA's situation.

"Conversations are ongoing and I think we are optimistic," Esptein told a select media call including Grand Prix on SI.

"I have little doubt that they want to do anything but continue and likewise do we. So that is a pretty good starting point for a conversation. But there hasn't been a sense of urgency on either one of our ends, I don't think, and when it is time, we will come to an agreement."

COTA aiming for "something incredibly special"

The last extension was announced back in 2022 to take COTA up to the end of next season, but the landscape for race organizers has changed in the time since.

F1 has since confirmed plans to rotate a number of races biannually given the high demand from potential host venues around the world, with what is expected from tracks on the calendar now far surpassing purely what the racing spectacle offers.

Fan engagement, transport links, entertainment activations, and the financials of the deal are all crucial for circuits to secure a place on the schedule and asked what has changed for COTA since the last negotiation period, Epstein replied: "I don't think there are many big differences for us."

But he added: "I think they would like to see an expanded Paddock Club. Our clubs this year are all sold out: The Paddock Club, Trackside Club, Club SI - it has been incredible, the demand for the hospitality.

"So I think what they would like to see is a bigger paddock club and we are looking at creating something incredibly special that I hope we unveil along with a contract extension. It would be a paddock club unlike any paddock club that anyone has currently. So that's what we are looking at and we are very excited about it."

The 2025 US Grand Prix takes place from October 17-19.

