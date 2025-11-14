F1 Broadcaster Forced To Apologise Over Offensive Comments From Former Team Boss

Austrian Formula 1 broadcaster ORF has issued an apology after public backlash over comments made towards Gabriel Bortoleto and his family during its showing of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Bortoleto endured a nightmare first race weekend in front of his adoring home crowd at Interlagos that included two crashes across the sprint and the grand prix.

The first of which was a scary incident that saw the Sauber rookie lucky to walk away uninjured, though the damage was such that he was unable to take part in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session.



Sauber F1 Team

His grand prix then lasted just half a lap as he was squeezed into the barriers by Lance Stroll at Bico de Pato, bringing a premature end to a difficult weekend.

Bortoleto was then pictured in the pitlane embracing his family, with at least he and his mother in tears, such was the emotion after his race-ending incident.

But it was commentary from former Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri [now Racing Bulls] team principal Franz Tost that drew ire across social media. "He’s in the learning phase. The mums don’t need to look so stupid, it’s completely normal," said Tost.

ORF issues apology

In response to the backlash, ORF has released a statement condemning Tost's comments.

"During the co-commentary of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, in the hectic start phase, when Gabriel Bortoleto's mother and family were visible in the live broadcast after his crash, an unacceptable statement was unfortunately made, for which we sincerely apologise," read the statement.



"The expression and choice of words were completely inappropriate, and ORF Sport will take appropriate precautions to ensure that such an incident does not happen again."

It is not the first time this decade that a European-based F1 commentator has landed in hot water over inappropriate comments during a race. In 2023, Lionel Froissart, a French-language broadcaster for Belgium's RTBF Sport, labelled Aston Martin driver Stroll as "the autistic".

An investigation into the incident saw Froissart suspended.

Colapinto backs Bortoleto

Speaking after the race last Sunday, Alpine driver Franco Colapinto , who welcomed a large contingent of Argentine fans at Interlagos given the circuit's proximity to his home nation, took aim at Stroll over the incident that took Bortoleto out of the race.



"Stroll is just always taking people out, just not looking in the mirrors, leaving no track, and he put Gabi in the wall," said Colapinto, as per Autosport. "It's what he does every time."

