Sports Illustrated Circuit Series and Club SI Take Formula 1 to the Max
After taking first at Formula 1 Austin weekend, Max Verstappen seized control by breaking out on the first turn and never looking back. The consensus was instant: Verstappen owned the weekend.
But just off the track, another force was dominating. Sports Illustrated’s marquee experiences—the SI Circuit Series late-night fan party and the three-day trackside Club SI hospitality lounge in partnership with COTA. Both owned the social scene and when it came to the weekend’s parties, Sports Illustrated was just as unstoppable as Max.
Now in its fifth year, Club SI at COTA, the three-day trackside experience, expanded its footprint to 70,000 square feet, the largest hospitality suite across all F1 race venues, welcoming more than 2,000 guests per day including numerous influencers and celebs. The multi-level suite, located at Turn 12, offered panoramic views of multiple turns, delivering the most premium race viewing experience on site.
Beyond the suite, Sports Illustrated also hosted its Circuit Series late-night entertainment event, the official after party of the races. Hosted this year at Austin's hottest pop-up nightclub at 304 E. 3rd St., the Circuit Series party kicked off at 9 p.m. local, and went well into the a.m. hours, powered by a headlining performance from SOFI TUKKER and superstar DJ Xandra Pohl. The VIP crowd featured SI events' signature blend of guests from across the spectrum of sports, entertainment and media, including Hollywood fixtures Jesse Metcalfe and Adrian Grenier, SI Swimsuit cover models Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader, country music star Chase Rice, model and influencer Jasmine Sanders, Olympics/Paralympics “it” couple Tara and Hunter Woodhall, social media mavens Joey Zauzig and Hannah Chody, Bachelor star Kaity Biggar, content creator Kennedy Eurich and many more. The event also featured beverages by Patrón, Grey Goose and Celsius, apparel by Champion, plus full wireless connectivity by Verizon.
Month by month, year after year, SI continues to elevate the experience of the world's top sporting events, creating a seamless blend of top-level competition, entertainment, hospitality and celebration. Anyone who's attended will testify that there's nothing like it, not even close. SI now maintains a presence at every North American F1 race, part of Authentic Brands Group expansion of the SI brand through its live events division, Authentic Live.