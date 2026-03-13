F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Sprint Starting Grid

George Russell's stellar start to the 2026 Formula 1 season continued as he stormed to pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint.

The Mercedes driver again headed a Mercedes 1-2 as Kimi Antonelli secured a front-row lockout in Friday's sprint qualifying.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris put in his best performance of the fledgling season to wind up fourth, albeit some six-tenths down on Russell.

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Last year's Shanghai sprint winner Lewis Hamilton was fifth in a Ferrari, which ditched the 'Macarena' rear wing after the weekend's only practice session, with the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri fifth on the grid.

Charles Leclerc struggled with battery deployment in his Ferrari to qualify sixth and the last of those battling at the top.

Pierre Gasly put in a superb performance to give Alpine seventh on the grid to back up his point-scoring start to the year in Australia, heading Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had little positive to say about his session.

Haas' Oliver Bearman split the Red Bulls, with Isack Hadjar two seconds adrift of pole at the end of SQ3.

Audi's Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on a top-10 spot and will line up 11th alongside Esteban Ocon in the second Haas.

Liam Lawson couldn't replicate Racing Bulls' scintillating Australian pace and ended the day 13th fastest, starting alongside the second Audi of Gabriel Bortoleto.

Arvid Lindblad did well to recover to 15th after missing most of practice following a technical issue and headed Franco Colapinto in SQ2 - the Alpine driver slowest in that session.

Williams' steady start to the year continued with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon locking out the ninth row on the grid, albeit neither running into trouble during sprint qualifying.

A job well done for Mercedes and George Russell 👏🫡#F1Sprint #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/2QrxfE6DcY — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2026

Aston Martin circulated with both cars, which in itself is a positive, as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished 19th and 20th.

Cadillac continued its F1 education with Valtteri Bottas 21st and slowest, while Sergio Perez was unable to take part due to mechanical gremlins.

The sprint at the Shanghai International Circuit will take place over 19 laps on Saturday, before qualifying for the grand prix follows later in the day.

That will be held over the traditional three qualifying sessions, slated for an hour, before the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, scheduled for 56 laps.

Piastri emerged victorious for McLaren in 2025.

F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026 - Sprint starting grid