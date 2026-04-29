F1 Miami Grand Prix: Miami International Autodrome Track Guide

Formula 1 makes its first of three visits to the United States for the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, which is based around the Hard Rock Stadium.



The championship makes its long-awaited return to action after an enforced break in April, following the Japanese Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli left as the championship leader after victory for Mercedes.

Teammate George Russell will be out to try and recover the lost ground, with the Silver Arrows likely to be at the forefront again.

But there could be a change with regulation tweaks made in the layoff, with Ferrari and McLaren hoping to build on where they had left off at Suzuka. Red Bull will also hope to rebound from a nightmare first three rounds and start fighting for podiums.

Before we find out who will reign supreme in Florida, let's take a look at all the circuit information.

Miami Grand Prix Location

Location: Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States



Miami International Autodrome History in F1

First race: 2022

Years held: 2022-present

Number of races: 5

Miami International Autodrome - corner by corner

F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Turns 1/2/3 - The lap starts with a tricky opening complex, starting with a 90-degree right-hander that opens up on the exit. A key overtaking opportunity that leads into a flick to the left and then a long, sweeping right at Turn 3.



Turns 4/5 - Another combination left-right that is crucial for positioning at the end of the first sector. The left at Turn 4 is longer than the right kink of 5, with both much tougher in the wet than in the dry.



Turns 6/7/8 - A tricky triple-apex left that tests driver patience and car set-up as the corner continually tightens. A strong exit will be key before a long 'straight', which actually comprises two sweeping curves.



Turns 9/10 - A right and a left that are largely non-existent in the dry. It forms the long run to the next corner of note.



Turn 11 - The beginning of the most technical part of the lap is the heaviest braking zone on the circuit. Cars will be side by side at the entry for this 90-degree left.



Turn 12 - A long right that is tight on entry but opens up, though positioning is crucial as the track meanders in this section.



Turn 13 - Medium-speed left now, leading uphill slightly with walls awaiting any mistakes.



Turns 14/15/16 - A clumsy chicane that often sees cars bouncing over kerbs. Left, then right in a tight complex before Turn 16 takes drivers back left as the track opens back up.



Turn 17 - Another heavy breaking zone at the end of the long back straight. A tight left hairpin, which should see plenty of racing action.



Turns 18/19 - Two largely anonymous sweepers that take cars from Turn 17 to the start-finish line, first to the left and then to the right.



Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome facts

Most wins by a driver



Max Verstappen - 2 wins



Lando Norris - 1 win



Oscar Piastri - 1 win



Most wins by a team



Red Bull - 2 wins



McLaren - 2 wins



Last winners



2025 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2024 - Lando Norris, McLaren



2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2022 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



Miami Grand Prix lap record

Max Verstappen holds both the race and outright lap records in Miami, setting a 1:26.204 in qualifying in 2025, while a 1:29.708 is the fastest race lap recorded back in 2023.