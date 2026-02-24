F1 Drivers' Associaton Director Delivers Plea Over Regulation Safety Fears

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has urged Formula 1 and the FIA to remain flexible on the sport's new regulations following concerns that were raised during preseason testing.



F1's new regulations have seen sweeping changes to the chassis, aerodynamics and power units, but have come with safety fears across multiple facets.



The two biggest points of contention so far have concerned the power units, with the removal of the MGU-H and the increased importance of electrical power, with a near 50-50 split between ICE and battery output.



Issues raised

IMAGO / Every Second Media

With no MGU-H, drivers must manually spool the turbos, which has made race starts more difficult and brought fears of varying speed differences on the grid should there be errors made. There was a change to the procedures at the final preseason test in Bahrain, however, which seemed to help that issue.



But the so-called super clipping is another issue that drivers are concerned about, with the batteries largely depleted halfway down the straight in Bahrain, which is far from one of the most energy-dependent tracks on the 24-race calendar.



Speaking to the media at the preseason test, as per RacingNews365, Sainz has asked for open-mindedness for tweaks as the year goes on.



"Melbourne is going to be more challenging for sure, but I cannot tell you by how much because I haven't been in the simulator with what we're going to find in Melbourne," said Sainz, who is also a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.



"My message to FOM (Formula One Management) and the FIA is that at the start of the year, we need to stay open-minded in case the regulations we've come up with are maybe too exaggerated on the amount of harvesting and deployment we do on a lap.



"At some circuits, it will be okay, like potentially here in Bahrain, even though I still think here is not fully okay with what we're seeing so far, but tracks like Melbourne and potentially Jeddah will be more energy-demanding."



Poetry in motion 🤩💙 pic.twitter.com/L5gsaFtpF8 — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsF1) February 21, 2026

Max Verstappen had labeled the new regulations as "Formula E on steroids," while Fernando Alonso had intimated that Aston Martin's team chef would be able to drive the car through corners, such was the speed deficit under the new regulations.



"I think we might need to adjust the regulations a bit, and fair play, it is not easy because it is such a big change, because I don't think anyone knew how to predict how much downforce and drag the car was going to have, and what level of deployment teams would come up with," explained Sainz.



"My only ask would be to stay open in case we need to fine-tune or adjust to make the category and the show even better. That is my only message. I think we should start flexible, rather than be committed to a certain level of energy management."

